Travis Kelce brings good luck charm to new heights.

While Taylor Swift couldn't attend Kelce's Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he ensured she was not forgotten during her big night.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Chargers 19-17 clinching the AFC West division. However, their win might have had a good luck charm hidden in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans found that Kelce had a cute holiday nod to Swift in his suite, where a replica of the singer dressed as Mrs. Claus with the tight end's figure dressed as Santa.

“It’s giving end game,” one fan wrote.

“Wait that’s so cute,” another fan commented.

One fan is suggesting that the two should just go ahead and tie the knot.

“I want them to get married,” a fan responded.

Why Did Taylor Swift Not Attend The Chiefs Game?

Swift was not at the Chiefs vs. Chargers game because she was finishing up her Eras Tour. The pop star was in Vancouver on the last night of her record-breaking tour.

The Eras Tour began in March 2023, when the singer sold out nationwide stadiums and in the second leg, she went overseas to visit her Swifties. Kelce attended many of her tour dates including London where the tight end even hopped on stage.

What's next for Swift is unclear but rumors are fueling that she might release a new project in 2026.

Us Weekly reports that Swift “wants to start the New Year on a low-key, restful note,” but “then she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the source added. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”