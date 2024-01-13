Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not getting engaged despite an engagement speculation that has been running rampant.

Well Swifites, you won't be seeing Taylor Swift in a wedding dress “anytime soon” as a source says that she and Travis Kelce are not thinking about an engagement at the moment. It was previously reported per Page Six, that the couple was set to get engaged this summer but “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

An insider told Page Six that, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

The source added: “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

However, another source per Us Weekly is denying that an engagement is just not on the table at least at the moment.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source told the publication. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”

The source went on to say that those closest to the couple would love for them to get engaged and think that its a possibility that it could happen.

Taylor Swift Speaks About Travis Kelce Relationship For The First Time

Swift was named TIME's Person of the Year in 2023 and she gave a timeline on when the two actually began to date.

“We started hanging out right after [his podcast episode came out],” Swift told TIME in a December 2023 profile. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Obviously whoever Taylor dates will be front page new due to her stardom but she doesn't mind the criticism of those at the NFL games when she goes to support Travis.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”