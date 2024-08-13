Four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka opened up about the challenges she has faced since returning to professional tennis after maternity leave. In a candid message shared on social media after a tough loss in the Cincinnati Open Tuesday, Osaka expressed her frustration with her current form and the struggle to regain her previous level of play, revealing the mental and physical toll it has taken on her.

“My biggest issue currently isn’t losses though, my biggest issue is that I don’t feel like I’m in my body,” Osaka wrote. “It’s a strange feeling, missing balls I shouldn’t miss, hitting balls softer than I remember I used to. I try to tell myself, ‘It’s fine you’re doing great. Just get through this one and keep pushing,’ but mentally it's really draining.”

Osaka, who gave birth to her daughter Shai last July, has been on a journey of rediscovery as she navigates the challenges of returning to the sport she has excelled in since childhood. Despite her impressive career, which includes four major titles and a former No. 1 ranking, Osaka admits that her comeback has been far from smooth. Since resuming her career earlier this year, she has experienced mixed results on the court, highlighted by a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 loss to American Ashlyn Krueger in the final round of qualifying in Cincinnati.

Reflecting on her performance, Osaka likened the experience to being “postpartum” and acknowledged the difficulties she has faced in regaining her rhythm and confidence.

“I’ve “been playing tennis since I was 3, the tennis racquet should feel like an extension of my hand,” Osaka said. “I don’t understand why everything has to feel almost brand new again. This should be as simple as breathing to me but it’s not, and I genuinely did not give myself grace for that fact until just now.”

Naomi Osaka remains determined about tennis future

Despite these setbacks, Osaka remains determined and optimistic about her future in tennis. She emphasized her love for the process of improvement and her commitment to working hard, not just for herself but as a role model for her daughter.

“I know life isn’t guaranteed, so I want to do the best that I can with the time that I have; I want to teach my daughter that she can achieve so many things with hard work and perseverance,” Osaka said. “I want her to aim for the stars and never think her dreams are too big.”

Osaka will now start preparing for the upcoming U.S. Open, a tournament she has won twice. It begins Monday.

“Nothing in life is promised but I realized that I can promise myself to work as hard as I can and give it my best shot 'til the very end,” she said.