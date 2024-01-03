Naomi Osaka's inspiring post-motherhood comeback to elite tennis fuels Australian Open excitement.

Naomi Osaka's return to elite tennis at the Brisbane International, her first tournament since motherhood, ended with a second-round defeat against three-time champion Karolina Pliskova on Monday.

Despite this, Osaka's performance, particularly in her winning straight sets against Tamara Korpatsch, shows promise as she gears up for the Australian Open in Melbourne, set to start Jan. 14. The second-round match against Pliskova, both former No. 1 players, proved more challenging, with Osaka initially leading but eventually succumbing to Pliskova's 16 aces and 50 winners, resulting in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 outcome.

Osaka, reflecting on the loss, emphasized her readiness and improvement, noting a desire for more match play before the Australian Open.

“The week is definitely shorter than I wanted it to be,” she said, per The Guardian. “I feel like I’m pretty good where I am right now. Even the last time I played (Pliskova), I think I played better today. The court is just really … It’s her court, you know what I mean … I guess I’ll see what happens in Melbourne. I saw the stats after and my break points could have been better, but other than that we both played really well.”

Pliskova, currently ranked 39th and recovering from a wrist injury, expressed satisfaction with her performance and looks forward to facing third-seed Jelena Ostapenko next. Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed and reigning Australian Open champion, also secured a victory in her match.

How motherhood has shaped Naomi Osaka approach to tennis

Osaka's next appearance will be an exhibition match in Melbourne at the Rod Laver Arena. Her attitude towards tennis has evolved since becoming a mother, focusing more on enjoying the game. Osaka's participation in Brisbane, despite the loss, reaffirms her readiness for the Australian Open, where she has previously won two titles.

“I’ve trained so hard since giving birth, I need to enjoy these moments,” she said. “I do feel different. I feel sad, but the sadness is me being like, ‘Aww, I wish I could have done better, because I know I’m spending so much time away from her [Shai], so I want it to be worth it somehow’.”

“Even stepping on the court is a win because a couple of weeks ago I was doubting if I could play with everyone,” she added. “These two matches that I’ve had kind of prove to me that I am doing OK and the year is just going to get better for me.”

In related news, Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, has been granted direct entry into the Australian Open's main draw following several withdrawals. This marks a significant return for Raducanu, who has been recovering from wrist and ankle surgeries. The Australian Open announced Raducanu's inclusion, replacing American Lauren Davis, who withdrew due to a shoulder injury. This update follows the withdrawals of several players, including two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who recently announced her pregnancy.