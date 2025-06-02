The cream of the crop is rising at the French Open, and as usual that includes Coco Gauff. The World No. 2 advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday with a comfortable 6-0, 7-5 win over No. 20 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Gauff has now reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in five consecutive years, an incredible number for someone who is just 21 years old. That is clearly a historic milestone, one that puts her in the same breath as the great Venus Williams, according to OptaAce.

Gauff is the youngest player to reach five consecutive quarterfinals at a single Grand Slam on the women's side since Venus Williams did it all the way back at the U.S. Open in 2001.

While the American phenom has made a living going deep at Roland Garros, she has not been able to lift the trophy just yet. She did reach the final back in 2022, but was beaten handily by four-time champion Iga Swiatek. She lost to Swiatek in the quarterfinals last year, but would not have to face her until the final in this edition.

Article Continues Below
More Tennis News
Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot during her match against Lois Boisson of France on day nine at Roland Garros Stadium.
Jessica Pegula French Open upset results in first since 2017Rexwell Villas ·
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns a shot during her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day eight at Roland Garros Stadium.
WTA star Elena Rybakina’s coach appealing 1-year suspension for abuseMiguel La Torre ·
image thumbnail
Coco Gauff joins Venus Williams in history books with latest French Open winJess Koffie ·
Coco Gauff of the United States follows through on a shot during her match against Tereza Valentova of the Czech Republic on day five at Roland Garros Stadium.
Coco Gauff calls out French Open over women’s match schedulingJess Koffie ·
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning his match against Fabian Marozsan of Hungary on day four at Roland Garros Stadium.
Deion Sanders shouts out Carlos Alcaraz for Roland Garros masteryTroy Finnegan ·
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning her match against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain on day four at Roland Garros Stadium.
Iga Swiatek bursts out laughing at thought of Jelena Ostapenko rematchTroy Finnegan ·

With Monday's win, Gauff also became the fourth-youngest player ever to reach five consecutive quarterfinals at Roland Garros, per OptaAce. The only ones younger are Martina Hingis, Steffi Graf and Conchita Martinez.

In an ironic twist, Gauff's path may very well cross with Martinez in just a few days' time. The legendary Spaniard is now the coach of No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva, a young phenom at just 18 years old herself. If Andreeva and Gauff were to both win their quarterfinal matches, they would meet in the semifinals on Thursday.

Gauff can't be looking ahead to that clash too early, however. She will have her work cut out for her in the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed Madison Keys. Keys won the Australian Open in January and has won 11 consecutive matches at Grand Slam level, so she should provide a stiff challenge for the 2023 U.S. Open champion on Wednesday.

The top half of the draw still features Swiatek and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, so it's far too early for Gauff to be thinking about the trophy. However, she is playing some great tennis this clay-court season and is clearly one of the top contenders for the title.