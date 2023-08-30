Jesse Palmer, the host of “The Bachelor,” believes that NFL legend Tom Brady would make a “legendary” lead for the dating show. Palmer expressed his enthusiasm for the idea, stating that Brady's involvement could lead to international locations for the show, considering the athlete's numerous residences, TMZ reports.

Palmer even humorously suggested that having Brady as the lead would be “budget-friendly” for the network. He acknowledged the potential hurdle of Brady's rumored romance with model Irina Shayk but joked that if Shayk were willing to “chill out” during filming, everything would be fine.

Tom Brady's love life has been in the spotlight since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. He and Bündchen were married for over a decade and share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Tom Brady also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Shayk were first linked romantically in July, and the pair were spotted sharing affectionate moments during outings in Los Angeles. While their relationship is relatively new, sources have described their chemistry as strong, and both appear to be enjoying their time together.

Palmer's suggestion of Brady as a potential Bachelor host adds an interesting twist to the ongoing speculation about the athlete's personal life. Whether or not Brady would consider such an opportunity remains to be seen, but it's clear that his love life continues to make headlines.

Overall, the idea of Tom Brady as a Bachelor host has generated excitement and curiosity among fans of both the dating show and the NFL superstar.