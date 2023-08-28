Irina Shayk and ex Bradley Cooper appears to be having a late-summer getaway based on photos taken from the model's Instagram account. This is after a public trip with recently-single Tom Brady.

The Russian supermodel shared several photos on her Instagram Story this Saturday. In the pictures, she can be seen posing without a top on a rocky shoreline. There were also pictures of her topless while wearing black bikini bottoms paired with Nike socks and sneakers.

But what caught the interest of many is a picture of a shirtless Bradley Cooper lying on a kayak in the same place.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper called it quits in 2019, ending their four-year relationship. Since then, they have been co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter together. Now, though their current relationship status isn't clear. But these photos interestingly coincide with Shayk's growing closeness to Brady.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Almost two weeks ago, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were photographed leaving the same luxury London hotel after a reported two-day stay. Paparazzi captured them departing the hotel early in the morning, just five minutes apart. Both made headlines with their romance in June.

In the following month, the pair had a sleepover at Brady's Los Angeles home. Photos showed the two being affectionate together. This extends to a few days later where they were spotted having a private dinner for two at a sushi restaurant.

Meanwhile, sources shared that Cooper seems unaffected by Shayk's new relationship with the NFL star.

An insider stated, “They didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks.”

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's romance follows his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, after 13 years of marriage.