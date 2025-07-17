As the WNBA continues its future growth with its announcement of recent expansion cities, an anonymous player survey shows that players’ top choices for expansion cities do not align with the league’s recent decisions.

Out of 35 players surveyed between May 27 and July 13, 2025, Miami received the most support, collecting 37.1% of the votes, as reported by Ben Pickman and Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic, who performed the survey. Players cited its appeal as a travel destination and its geographic significance for filling a Southeast void, with quotes including, “It’s beautiful there,” and, “It would be so nice to travel (to Miami) in the summer.” Miami is also home to the new Unrivaled basketball league headquarters.

Nashville came in second with 14.3%, followed by a tie between Boston and Charlotte at 11.4% each. Other cities receiving one vote included Austin, Denver, Philadelphia, Vancouver and a general response for “somewhere in the Southeast.” Respondents were only allowed one choice.

Despite these preferences, the WNBA recently awarded new franchises to Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia — cities that received little enthusiasm from players. Cleveland received just two votes, while Philadelphia got only one.

Players also voiced a desire to expand access to the league across the Southern U.S.

“Atlanta is in an eight-state radius of the next WNBA team,” one respondent said. “So somewhere else in the Southeast or that area. A Nashville, Miami or South Carolina.”

Though Boston garnered some support, its proximity to Connecticut — which currently hosts a WNBA team — could complicate expansion. Still, with the Connecticut Sun reportedly exploring a sale, a relocation to Boston remains possible.

The survey coincides with rising tensions between the league and its players ahead of the current collective bargaining agreement’s expiration in October 2025. With attendance, TV viewership, and revenue all rising, players appear intent on having a stronger voice in shaping the league’s direction — including where it expands next.