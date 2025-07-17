Since 2021, Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally has made the WNBA All-Star Game in every other season. 2021 was her first All-Star appearance, 2023 was her next selection, and this year on the back of an incredible first season with the Mercury, Sabally was named as a starter to the midseason showcase.

However, Satou Sabally took to social media on Wednesday to announce that she would not be playing in the WNBA All-Star Game this Saturday due to her continued recovery from an ankle injury, as per Desert Wave Media.

“Over the past two weeks, I’ve been working around the clock to rehab my body from injury with two goals in mind: to return to the court with my Mercury sisters as soon as possible, and to be able to participate as a starter in the All-Star Game,” Sabally wrote.

“Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend’s game. I’m disappointed, naturally, but I want to ensure I’m doing everything I can to be healthy after the break and give my organization and the X-Factor everything I can as we compete to accomplish our team goals,” Sabally continued.

Sabally did mention that she was still going to be in Indiana with the WNBPA Leadership Committee as part of the expected CBA negotiations with the league. Earlier this season, Sabally was 100 percent honest with her assessment of the league’s initial CBA proposal.

Sabally has missed the last four games for the Mercury due to the ankle injury. She last played on July 3 against the Dallas Wings in what was her first game back in Dallas as an opponent. Sabally joined the Mercury this offseason via a sign-and-trade and helped keep the team afloat amid early injuries to Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

She has appeared in 18 games so far this season at a little over 28 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 39 percent shooting from the field, 30.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While her shooting percentages are down, there’s no denying her importance to this Mercury team.