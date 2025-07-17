The New York Mets found themselves in an unexpected spotlight at the 2025 ESPY Awards Wednesday night, thanks to comedian Shane Gillis and a controversial joke involving Juan Soto, President Donald Trump, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. What was intended as edgy humor quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Gillis, known for his politically incorrect stand-up style, delivered the line during his opening monologue at the 2025 ESPYs, setting the tone for a night of edgy humor and mixed reactions. The moment was captured and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by user @big_business_ and quickly went viral with over 239,000 views, igniting debate over the joke’s tone and delivery.

“Joe Rogan actually wanted me to be here to host this award show so that I could capture Adam Silver because Joe thinks he's an alien. And Donald Trump wanted me to be here to capture Juan Soto for the same reason.”

"Joe Rogan actually wanted me to be here to host this award show so that I could capture Adam Silver because Joe thinks he's an alien. And Donald Trump wanted me to be here to capture Juan Soto for the same reason." -Shane Gillis at the #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/SW5PDNoz2E — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

For context, Soto, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed a record-setting contract in December 2024 — a 15-year, $765 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in MLB history. Although Soto has lived and worked in the U.S. since 2018, he is not a U.S. citizen, making the reference to Trump’s immigration rhetoric particularly charged.

The crowd's response was notably muted, with many in the arena appearing uncomfortable. Some attendees chuckled cautiously, while others remained silent, underscoring the tension stirred by the joke’s timing and politically charged undertone.

Gillis, previously fired from SNL in 2019 for offensive remarks, has since rebuilt his career through successful specials like Netflix’s Beautiful Dogs and the series Tires. He also co-hosts Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, where he may later address the ESPYs moment.

While no formal backlash has followed the ESPY Awards, the joke sparked broader discussions around race, politics, and comedy in sports. With athletes like Soto symbolizing international excellence, references that blur the line between humor and offense can quickly shift the room’s tone.

Despite the stir, the Mets slugger remains a dominant force for New York, and his presence continues to influence baseball headlines. Though snubbed from the 2025 All-Star Game, he remains the face of the franchise — and now, part of one of the ESPYs’ most viral moments.