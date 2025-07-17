The Washington Commanders broke out in a massive way last season, coming within just one win of the Super Bowl before bowing out against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Now, they are making big moves to get back to that spot and take it a step further.

On Wednesday, the Commanders bolstered their pass rush by signing legendary pass rusher Von Miller to a contract in free agency, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Miller even gave Commanders fans a sneak peek of him in the burgundy and gold in an Instagram post.

While Miller is past his prime, he is still very capable as a situational rusher and should give a big boost to a Washington pass rush that was a relative weakness last season.

This story will be updated.

