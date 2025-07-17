The Houston Astros entered the All-Star break eight games over .500. Jeremy Pena, Hunter Brown, and Josh Hader went to the All-Star Game, representing one of the better teams in Major League Baseball. However, Joe Espada's team still has holes it needs to address before the MLB Trade Deadline. Jose Altuve is still in left field, and will be there even when Jacob Melton returns.

Luckily for the Astros, plenty of outfielders are available on this year's trade market. Luis Robert Jr. is one of many names thrown around in rumors for months. Whether or not the Chicago White Sox actually decide to move on from him is one of the thing that the deadline hinges on. If he is made available, teams will line up with offers for the former All-Star, with the Astros at the front.

Starting pitching is another area of the team that the Astros could decide to address later this month. However, their lack of outfield depth is their chief concern. When Melton and Jake Meyers are healthy, they form an effective trio with Cam Smith. However, their collective youth could be detrimental when the lights get bright in the American League playoffs this fall.

Houston's season has been a surprising one. While experts thought the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers would finally surpass them in the pecking order, the Astros have remained at the top. MLB's modern dynasty hopes to add one last World Series championship before Altuve calls it a career. The next two weeks are instrumental in getting closer to that goal.

Astros general manager Dana Brown and Espada have their work cut out for them. The right move is ready to be made, but their decision at the deadline could drastically change the team's ceiling at the end of this season.

Jose Altuve is in desperate need of a reprieve from the outfield

Despite playing at a new position this season, Altuve has continued to shine at the plate. The franchise legend set Astros records before the All-Star break and is well-positioned for a strong second half. However, his defense has been handicapped for most of the season. He has done as well as he can do in left field. However, it is clear that he needs to be back at second base now.

Espada has navigated injuries to key players all season. Altuve's willingness to go into the outfield gave him some flexibility. However, the way things are is not good enough for the Astros to win the title. The former champion has a DWAR of -1.5, the worst mark on the team. He is also tied for the team lead in errors at five with Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes.

As a whole, the Houston outfield falls short of expectations. However, a lot of their struggles are thanks to injuries to Melton and Meyers. Unfortunately for Espada, he does not have time to see if all of his starters can gel together when they are completely healthy. In order to give themselves the best chance at success, the Astros need to make an upgrade in their outfield.

Who could the Astros bring in to rescue their outfielders?

Robert Jr. is no longer the player he used to be. Despite that, the veteran is in the middle of his prime and capable of playing like an All-Star. The White Sox value his experience on a roster overflowing with youth. However, he is a prime candidate to be sent elsewhere at the deadline. Teams desperate for his two-way skills in the field and at the plate could offer huge packages for him.

The White Sox are nowhere near playoff contention of any kind in the AL. Because of that, the veterans on their roster could become hot commodities on the trade market. Multiple teams are interested in Robert Jr., even if Chicago would rather hold on to him. The two club options on his contract are an attractive commodity for almost every team in the league.

Reports have leaned towards a potential Robert Jr. trade before the July 31 deadline. Outfielders are needed one almost every contending team, whether they have three able bodies or not. In certain situations, Robert Jr. would be a massive upgrade in all three outfield spots. Securing him could just be a matter of presenting the most future assets to the White Sox in a trade package.

Regardless of who they pursue at the deadline, expectations remain high in Houston. The Astros have built a championship culture over the last decade and have a good shot at stealing another title. A reset is coming, but Espada, Altuve, and the team's veterans want to put together one last ride before calling it quits. Robert Jr. could be the perfect player to help them do that.