The Oklahoma City Thunder's rise in the Western Conference has been one of the top storylines of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Thunder are very much in play for the top seed in the West heading into the playoffs as they're led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But it's possible the Thunder could be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for some time due to injury.
Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a quad injury earlier this month and while he was able to play through it for a stretch, he was sidelined during the Thunder's recent loss to the surging Houston Rockets. The Thunder have another big game coming up against the Phoenix Suns, and Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as doubtful as per the team injury report.
Fans will hope that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury isn't anything too serious as the Thunder are in a tightening race for playoff seeding in the West.
The Thunder could have homecourt advantage through the Western Conference playoffs
Last season, the Thunder had a remarkable turnaround behind Gilgeous-Alexander as they reached the play-in. Although they did not officially make the playoffs, it was major step for a team that many felt was still a lottery team.
This year, the Thunder will not only make the playoffs, but they're battling for the top overall seed in the Western Conference. Following their loss to the Rockets on Wednesday, the Thunder are now 50-22 and third in the West standings.
Although they have identical records with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Wolves currently hold the tie-breaker. Both teams are only a half game behind the Denver Nuggets for the top seed. The Nuggets lost on Wednesday to the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns are trying to move out of the play-in and make the playoffs outright, making Friday's game a big one for the Thunder. They can't afford to fall too far behind the Nuggets and the Wolves in the standings, but the Suns are looking to come out blazing.
Potentially being without Gilgeous-Alexander only complicates things for the Thunder. Prior to the Rockets game, he had only missed one previous game all season.
This year, Gilgeous-Alexander was named to his second consecutive All-Star appearance. He has been averaging 30.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and a league-leading 2.1 steals with splits of 54 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Gilgeous-Alexander was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers. He played only one season for the Clippers before they traded him to the Thunder in the deal that brought Paul George to the Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander helped the Clippers put a brief scare in to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
During his first two seasons with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander was in the running for the NBA's Most Improved Player. He's currently in the middle of a massive contract extension he signed in 2021. His contract amount actually increased due to him being selected to an All-NBA First Team last season.