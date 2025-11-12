OKLAHOMA CITY — Amid a historic night for Chet Holmgren in a 126-101 win against the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talked about his team's job defending Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga. The All-Star guard finished with 11 points on 4-of-13 attempts, including 1-for-5 from deep, as Thunder's Ajay Mitchell stepped into vital defensive assignments, switching between the two.

While it wasn't the first time Mitchell, who started for the Thunder against the Warriors, had to defend Curry, Tuesday's win was different. As the 2024 second-round pick continues to make his presence felt amid an extended role, Daigneault commended Mitchell for adapting.

“That's a hard cover and they're particularly hard when you haven't seen him before at full speed,” Daigneault said. “He's played against him before, but not a ton of minutes. That's kind of how it's been with him. We know he's good, but what we didn't know is how confident he'd be. How seamlessly he'd be able to fit on both ends of the floor, and what he's doing defensively, right now, has been very impressive.”

However, Mitchell didn't start the night guarding Curry, as Daigneault notes; he began the night defending 6-foot-7 Kuminga.

“He's taken on very, very tough covers. Tonight, that team is a tough cover,” Daigneault added. “He's guarding Kuminga to start the game, which is giving up a ton of size, and he just hasn't flinched at anything. He's been impressive. We're going to need him to continue to grow.”

Mitchell finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 attempts, including 2-for-4 from deep, 3-for-4 from the free-throw line, three rebounds, two assists, one block, and one steal. Mitchell, who averaged 6.5 points per game in his rookie season, has scored in double figures in 11 of 12 games and has finished with at least one steal or block in each of his appearances this season.

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is inspiring Thunder's Ajay Mitchell

Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell revealed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inspires him throughout his lead-by-example approach. When a reporter asked Mitchell how much Gilgeous-Alexander influenced him throughout his second season with the Thunder, he didn't spare a second in his response.

“A lot,” Mitchell replied. “The first thing is just seeing his work ethic. Every day, he's the first guy in the gym and/last one to leave. He's a good leader. So, it's been awesome to see him work, and, obviously, seeing the results on the court.”

Thunder will host the Lakers at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.