Florida men's basketball coach Todd Golden reportedly will coach on Monday against Grambling, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Todd Golden's status as UF men's basketball coach has not changed. He will be coaching the game on Monday night,” a Florida Athletic Association spokesperson said, via Thamel.

This report comes after Golden was accused of sexual harassment and stalking by numerous women. The initial news came from Jack Meyer and Max Tucker of The Alligator. The school received a formal Title IX complaint on Sept. 27. There is an ongoing investigation, but Golden will remain on the sidelines for Florida football for the time being.

Florida basketball comes into Monday's matchup 2-0 on the season after victories over USF and Jacksonville and ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll. It is expected that the Gators pick up another win over Grambling, before a test on the road against Florida State on Friday.

Florida basketball's Todd Golden addresses inquiry

Golden did address the school's inquiry in a post on social media, saying that he has participated in it and respected the confidentiality, while seeking advisement on his ability to bring defamation claims.

“For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry,” Todd Golden said in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have recently engaged Den Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing. My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly.”

Golden was viewed as one of the up and coming coaches in college basketball, and has been trying to build the Florida basketball program back up since being hired a few years ago. Obviously, this inquiry will be significant for Golden and the basketball program's future.