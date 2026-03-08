The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the regular season on a high note. After losing to Georgia on Tuesday, they bounced back with a 12-point win at home over Auburn. Before the loss to Georgia, the Crimson Tide had won eight straight games, and three of them were against ranked SEC opponents.

Alabama is 100% a threat to win the SEC Tournament, as well as the NCAA Tournament. Alabama will be either a three or a four seed in the big dance, depending on how they finish in their conference tournament.

This team has the top offense in the country, which is no surprise. Alabama has had a monster offense for the last few years under head coach Nate Oats. They lead the country in points per game at 92.1, 1.2 higher than the undefeated Miami (OH) RedHawks. They shoot at a 35.9% rate from beyond the arc, which does cause a little concern, but after the Auburn win, Oats fired back at people assuming that all they do is rely on three-pointers.

“People act like we live and die by the 3. That's not it. We play the most efficient basketball we possibly can… We scored 58 points in the paint. If we had made some free throws, we would've scored 100 on them (Auburn).”

Alabama is second in the nation in made three-pointers per game at 12.8, but also leads the country at 35.5 attempts per game. This is just the new style of ball in this era. Players are improving their range, and teams take advantage of it. Oats wants fans to know that they can still score the rock in the paint. Their latest win should prove that.