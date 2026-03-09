Mike Brown was not happy with how the New York Knicks performed in their 110-97 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

Brown has been in the coaching sphere since 1997, going through his first year as the Knicks' head coach. He looks to get the franchise to the NBA Finals, something they haven't done since 1999.

However, there have been ups and downs for New York. While most of the season has been positive, they underwhelmed in their road loss to the Lakers, creating questions about the team's ceiling.

Brown reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter James Edwards. The head coach said that not controlling the controllables was the root of his frustration.

“We didn’t give our chance to win most of the game,” Brown said.

How Mike Brown, Knicks performed against Lakers

Article Continues Below

Mike Brown and the Knicks will need to get back on track throughout the West Coast trip after falling to the Lakers.

New York got off a slow start, trailing 31-23 after the first quarter. They played better in the second period but was unable to stay consistent defensively as Los Angeles took advantage throughout the second half. The Knicks didn't recover after the third quarter, losing 34-20 in that frame.

Four players scored in double-digits for New York in the loss. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with a stat line of 25 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block. He shot 8-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Jalen Brunson came next with 24 points and seven assists, OG Anunoby had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Landry Shamet provided 10 points and two assists.

New York fell to a 41-24 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors while trailing the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Los Angeles Clippers as tip-off will take place on March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.