Michigan State basketball star Jeremy Fears Jr. drew criticism for his technical foul versus Michigan. This latest one from Sunday brought out the “dirty player” narrative that's become attached to him. But Tom Izzo doesn't want to see or hear that label anymore.

“It's all because of what happened earlier and now the microscope's on him. And I don't like that,” Izzo bluntly told Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports after the game won by the Wolverines 90-80.

"It's all because of what happened earlier and now the microscope's on him. And I don't like that." Tom Izzo told @TracyWolfson what he thought of the technical on Jeremy Fears Jr. pic.twitter.com/yxYXs497oM — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2026

Fears committed four personal fouls the previous game against Rutgers. He's averaged 2.2 personal fouls per game, which is lower than his mark from last year.

But he committed four against Michigan too which sparked fans calling him out for his dirty tactics on the court.

Could foul trouble doom Jeremy Fears, Michigan State?

Fears has come close to fouling out in games. Most notably against the Scarlet Knights and now the Wolverines. He even drew a quarter of foul calls in the second meeting with Michigan back on Jan. 30.

No doubt that teams and fanbases will aim to get under his skin in the coming days out in Chicago.

Fears and the Spartans now head to the Big Ten Tournament held inside the United Center (home of the Bulls). MSU is aiming to secure both the conference title and a potential No. 1 seed.

Early projections place the Spartans going no higher than a No. 2 seed. CBS Sports bracketology presents MSU vs. Portland State as one matchup out West. ESPN even has MSU landing a No. 2 in the same regional, but facing Wright State.

Yet the Spartans winning the Big Ten will ignite top seed chatter for one of the regionals in March Madness.