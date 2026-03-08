Nebraska is finishing out the regular season, playing its final game of the season, at home, against Iowa. Nebraska is NCAA Tournament-bound, but before the focus on the conference tournament and March Madness, the team had senior day.

Senior day was a little different for Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, as his son, Sam Hoiberg, was celebrated in senior day, leading to an emotional moment for the Nebraska coach, per Chase Matteson of 10/11 News.

WATCH: Fred Hoiberg gets emotional as he watches his son Sam go through Senior Day.🥹 Sam receives the loudest cheer from the #Huskers crowd in a truly special moment for the Hoiberg family.🏀 (@1011_News) pic.twitter.com/loxYsFD5Km — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) March 8, 2026

Fred Hoiberg became the head coach at Nebraska for the 20119-20 season. His son, Sam, committed to play for his day ahead of the 2021-22 season, redshirted as a freshman, and finally became a starter this season. Prior to the game, the elder Hoiberg spoke about the emotion of Senior Day, according to Mike Sautter of HurrDatSports

Article Continues Below

“It’s always an emotional day,” Coach Hoiberg said. “You spend so much time with these guys, you go through a lot of ups and downs, highs and lows over the course sometimes, and in Sam’s case, five years, and other guys in today’s climate are a year. However long you have them, the lasting relationships that you create; all these kids, I think, have very bright futures ahead of them.”

It took overtime, but Nebraska came away with an 84-75 victory over Iowa to finish the season at 26-5. The younger Hoiberg finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotion in the building and there’s going to be a lot of passion and energy in the building, and we need to use that the right way,” Hoiberg said. “It’s something that you can use for fuel and feed off it. You can’t get too hyped. You gotta go out there and perform and try to do the things that we’ve done all year that’ve made us a successful basketball team.”

Nebraska will not play again until Friday, after earning the three-seed in the Big East Tournament.