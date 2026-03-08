Boston College basketball is making a change at head coach by firing Earl Grant on Sunday after yet another rough season, according to On3's Pete Nakos. ESPN's Pete Thamel has confirmed the report.

Grant went 72-92 in five seasons at Boston College and just finished off an 11-20 campaign with a win over Notre Dame on Saturday. The Eagles went 4-14 in the ACC, tying them for the second-worst record in the conference with the Fighting Irish. Only Georgia Tech at 2-16 finished worse, and the Yellow Jackets also fired their coach, Damon Stoudamire, on Sunday.

The 49-year-old Grant came to Boston College basketball from the College of Charleston in 2021, replacing Jim Christian. Grant's first season was poor, but there was some improvement in Years 2 and 3. While the Eagles went just 16-17 overall in his second year, they went 9-11 in the ACC. Year 3 brought a 20-16 overall record and 8-12 mark in the ACC.

But the momentum halted there. Boston College basketball slipped back to 12-19 overall and 4-16 in the ACC last season, and then this season was just more of the same. The Eagles will not be participating in the ACC Tournament this coming week.

Boston College basketball hasn't been able to sustain any success since the days of Al Skinner in the 2000s. 2009 was the last time the Eagles made the NCAA Tournament, and 2007 was the last time they won a game in the tourney. Skinner took the program to seven NCAA Tournaments during his 13-year tenure, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2006. Steve Donahue, Christian and now Grant have all failed to break through since.