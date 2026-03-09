The 2026 NHL trade deadline wasn't one of the craziest ever. There weren't any megastars dealt like in many years past, but there was still plenty of veteran talent, young prospects, and draft capital that was moved around. Some teams are in a much better position to push for the Stanley Cup Finals now, while others are clearly embracing a rebuild. Here are the trade deadline grades for all 32 NHL teams.

Carolina Hurricanes

Grade: C-

The Carolina Hurricanes have the best record in the Eastern Conference, so fans were expecting more moves to ensure their contention. Instead of using their salary cap space and draft capital to add significant talent, the team's lone move in March was to add Nic Deslauriers. The good news is it only took a conditional seventh-round pick to add Deslauriers. The Hurricanes' core is intact for years to come, so they didn't ruin their future buying power.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Grade: B-

The Columbus Blue Jackets don't have a great long-term outlook due to a number of impending free agents on their roster. Still, they wanted to push for the playoffs this season, so they added Conor Garland. The forward will help out this year, but he isn't on the most favorable contract.

New Jersey Devils

Grade: B

After making the postseason last year, the New Jersey Devils are sitting near the bottom of the standings this year. Some thought they'd be trade deadline sellers, but they instead held onto their talent in hopes of resurfacing next season.

New York Islanders

Grade: A-

The New York Islanders didn't wait until the last second to get busy. They added Carson Soucy, Ondrej Palat, and Matt Luff in January and February before trading for Brayden Schenn as the final piece before the trade deadline. The earlier additions are proven, and steady veterans who will provide depth, and Schenn is the big-name player who will really help the team push for the Stanley Cup.

New York Rangers

Grade: D-

Being that they are in last place in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers were always going to be trade deadline sellers. They might not have gotten enough back to inspire hope for the future, though. The return for Artemi Panarin, in particular, was underwhelming, even with the understanding that he had a no-trade clause in his contract. The Rangers will still be paying 50% of his remaining salary.

Philadelphia Flyers

Grade: C-

The Philadelphia Flyers had depth at forward and were thin on defense, so they traded Bobby Brink for David Jiricek. However, that may have just been a downgrade overall.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Grade: B+

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Elmer Soderblom as short-term forward depth to help ease the pain of Sidney Crosby's injury. The all-time great won't be sidelined for much longer, though, so the team didn't need to do too much more after being heavily involved in the trade market earlier this season.

Washington Capitals

Grade: B-

The Washington Capitals most definitely got worse at the NHL trade deadline, but selling was probably the right move, even if it came at the expense of team morale. The departures of Nic Dowd and John Carlson are heartbreaking, but they were necessary for moving into a new era.

Boston Bruins

Grade: B-

The Boston Bruins made some NHL trade deadline moves on the margins. They dealt Brett Harrison and Jackson Edward for Massimo Rizzo and Alexis Gendron, as well as a sixth-round pick for Lulas Reichel.

Buffalo Sabres

Grade: F+

The Buffalo Sabres are in second place in the Atlantic Division after not having made the playoffs since 2011, so to come out of the trade deadline with nothing more than Tanner Pearson, Sam Carrick, Logan Stanley, and Luke Schenn is a little bit underwhelming. None of those players are high-impact players.

Detroit Red Wings

Grade: B

The Detroit Red Wings made one of the biggest trade deadline moves when they sent first and third-round draft capital out for Justin Faulk. Faulk was one of the best defenseman moved at the deadline and will be a top-four player on the back end for the Red Wings. David Perron will reinforce the forward attack, too.

Florida Panthers

Grade: C+

The Florida Panthers are in second-to-last place in the Atlantic Division after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups. Their contention window isn't over; this was simply a gap year caused by injuries. Instead of completely blowing things up, the Panthers shuffled some minor pieces around at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Montreal Canadiens

Grade: D+

The Montreal Canadiens didn't do anything at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. The team's offense is elite, but the defense is suspect, evidenced by ranking 24th in goals against. No added help on defense or goaltender means Montreal gets just a D+ grade here.

Ottawa Senators

Grade: C+

With a 7-1-2 record over their last 10 games, the Ottawa Senators were one of the hottest teams coming into the trade deadline. The organization must have thought that was too little too late, though, because they were quiet in the trade market.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Grade: A-

Corey Perry has lost in the Stanley Cup Finals five times in recent years, including once with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay brought him back, and they will hope that his playoff experience outweighs his recent championship misfortunes. In all likelihood, it will.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Grade: C

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been buyers in recent years. They were aware enough to realize they had to sell this go around. Last year, the team traded a first-round pick for Scott Laughton. They were only able to get a third-rounder back when they flipped him, which is a tough pill to swallow. The Maple Leafs did at least get a first-round pick back for Nicolas Roy.

Chicago Blackhawks

Grade: A-

Being that they are in last place in the Central Division, it came as no surprise that the Chicago Blackhawks were trade deadline sellers. The team received solid value for the impending free agents that they traded away. Chicago got a first-round pick back for Jason Dickinson. It is disappointing that the Blackhawks haven't improved since drafting Connor Bedard, but they made the right moves at the trade deadline this year.

Colorado Avalanche

Grade: A+

The Colorado Avalanche were already arguably the best team in hockey before the 2026 NHL trade deadline. They only got better after the deadline. The team brought back Nazem Kadri, who was a key piece on their Stanley Cup-winning roster in 2022. Combined with fellow addition Nicolas Roy, the Avalanche now unquestionably have the best center depth in hockey. Nick Blackenburg will provide defensive help, too. Colorado is clearly all in. They don't have much in the way of draft capital going forward, but that won't matter if they hang another championship banner in Colorado at season's end.

Dallas Stars

Grade: B+

The Dallas Stars added depth in the form of Tyler Myers and Michael Bunting without having to give up too much. Those moves will be helpful come playoff time, but they will also keep the team afloat with Mikko Rantanen sidelined right now. Myers and Bunting fit Dallas' physical brand of hockey.

Minnesota Wild

Grade: B-

The Minnesota Wild made one of the biggest trades of the year when they added Quinn Hughes; it just happened to come well before the trade deadline. Even so, Minnesota still made some moves before the clock struck midnight on trade season. Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink, and Jeff Petry were added.

Nashville Predators

Grade: C+

The Nashville Predators traded away a number of low-impact players. They weren't overly aggressive adding or getting rid of talent, and as a middle-of-the-pack team, that probably made sense.

St. Louis Blues

Grade: A

The St. Louis Blues added two more 2026 first-round picks at the NHL trade deadline. For a team near the bottom of the standings, you can't ask for much more. Both Justin Faulk and Brayden Schenn netted the Blues' first-round draft capital.

Utah Mammoth

Grade: A-

In their first season with the Mammoth name, the hockey team in Utah is showcasing that they are ready to take the next step and start competing now. MacKenzie Weegar is signed through 2031 and will be a key part of the franchise going forward now that he has been traded to Utah.

Winnipeg Jets

Grade: B-

Connor Hellebuyck showed just how dominant he is during the Winter Olympics, but the Winnipeg Jets haven't maximized his time in the NHL. At some point, they are going to have to make the moves to get better. The Jets added an intriguing youngster in Isak Rosen, but the team needs to get aggressive in adding talent soon.

Anaheim Ducks

Grade: A-

The Anaheim Ducks are looking to end a postseason drought that dates back to 2018. They made an aggressive move for a potential rental, but John Carlson will certainly help them make the playoffs and find success once there.

Calgary Flames

Grade: A

The Calgary Flames were arguably the biggest trade deadline sellers this year. They moved on from MacKenzie Weegar, Nazem Kadri, and Rasmus Andersson. None of those players were likely to be around or still contributing at a high level by the time the Flames rebuild is over, so shipping them out made sense. The Flames now have six first-round picks over the next three years.

Edmonton Oilers

Grade: C+

The Edmonton Oilers have lost in the Stanley Cup Finals in consecutive seasons. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are great, but they need help. The Oilers brought in some help in the form of Jason Dickinson, Colton Dach, and Connor Murphy. A little bit more would have been ideal, though. Goaltender help, in particular, would have been useful.

Los Angeles Kings

Grade: B

The Los Angeles Kings traded for and already re-signed Artemi Panarin. If they can retain potential rental Scott Laughton, too, then the team did a good job of setting itself up for the future.

San Jose Sharks

Grade: C

The San Jose Sharks traded for Kiefer Sherwood back in January. Closer to the deadline, they added Jett Woo for Jack Thompson and traded Timothy Liljegren away for a fourth-round pick. Those moves land the Sharks with an average trade deadline grade of a C.

Seattle Kraken

Grade: A-

A few months after trading Mason Marchment, the Seattle Kraken gave the same package that they acquired in that aforementioned deal for Bobby McMann. That essentially gives Seattle a one-for-one upgrade and a trade deadline worth applauding.

Vancouver Canucks

Grade: B-

The last-placed Vancouver Canucks were busy shipping away veterans who aren't a part of their future at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, Lukas Reichel, David Kampf, and Kiefer Sherwood were all moved. That was the only logical route for Vancouver to go.

Vegas Golden Knights

Grade: C+

Rasmus Andersson was the Vegas Golden Knights' big trade acquisition this year, although he was added back in January. The actual trade deadline was relatively quiet for Vegas, which hasn't normally been the case for the team in recent years.