Indiana basketball has had a tough end to the regular season. The Hoosiers, under first-year head coach Darian DeVries, dropped a tough game to Ohio State on Saturday. It was the fifth loss in the team's last six games of the regular season.

DeVries is ready to move on and play in the Big Ten tournament. Indiana will have to win games in the tournament, if it wants to steal an at-large bid in March Madness.

“I think the biggest thing is, it’s like the next chapter now…win as many games as we can, that’s got to be our mindset,” DeVries said after losing to the Buckeyes, per The Herald-Times.

Indiana is one of several bubble teams hoping to steal a bid. The Hoosiers are the first team out of the tournament, according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection. Indiana basketball is 18-13 on the year.

The Hoosiers finished the regular season with a 9-11 record in Big Ten play.

Darian DeVries has Indiana on the cusp of March Madness

DeVries arrived in Bloomington after spending one season at West Virginia. West Virginia was the first team left out of the 2024-25 NCAA tournament, after posting 19 wins during the season. DeVries once again is trying to find a spot in March Madness.

Indiana looked like they were comfortably in until the last few weeks of the season. The Hoosiers took a tough loss to Northwestern, while also losing quality games to Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State and Illinois.

DeVries thinks his team needs to use this tough stretch as motivation for the days ahead.

“I think we just have a lot of motivation to come into the Big Ten Tournament and show what we really can do. I mean, just having that bad taste in your mouth, I think it's motivation enough to really come out and try and make a run,” DeVries said after the Ohio State loss, per Sports Illustrated.

The Big Ten tournament begins on Tuesday. Time will tell if Indiana can get that run going.