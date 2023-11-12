Based on the latest price guides, here are the top 10 most expensive Lost Caverns of Ixalan Magic the Gathering cards.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan pre-release weekend is here! For the latest Magic the Gathering set, both competitive players and collectors alike are definitely checking out the prices of cards right now – either to add to their collection or to offload right after their limited tournaments this weekend. Lost Caverns of Ixalan is full of fun mechanics and cards that synergize well with existing decks. But do they add value to the current meta decks? Are these cards going to be expensive? Here is our list of the Top 10 Most Expensive Lost Caverns of Ixalan MTG Cards from this set.

Top 10 Most Expensive Lost Caverns of Ixalan MTG Cards (As of November 11, 2023)

Players will immediately see that the prices of the cards in WOE are anything but wild and that's a good thing. An expansion set that is fun to draft and play pre-release sealed with whose single cards don't break the bank is great in my book. Perhaps it's because we've been used to the ludicrous prices of cards in recent Masters, but it's refreshing to see a regular set have regular prices for their cards as well.

(All Prices are based on MTG Goldfish prices)

10. Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might // Temple of Power ($11.99)

One of the most exciting cycles in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is the Gods Cycle, two of whom appear in this list in both ends of it, thanks to this cycle's powerful creatures and easy recursion, making them very hard to deal with, especially in the Limited environment. Towards this end of our Top 10 list of most expensive The Lost Caverns of Ixalan MTG Cards, we see the red god, Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might // Temple of Power.

This card delivers a lot of value as it allows cheaper spells to deal a lot of damage. Pair this with cheap Shocks and constant hand replenishment spells like Wheel of Fortune and you'd be able to make short work of your opponents. Its transformation cost to get it back after it dies is also easy to get especially if you have a second copy of Ojer Axonil. I feel that there are a lot of broken combos that can be done with this card, players just haven't found them yet, but it's also a card that could whiff quite easily if there's not enough fuel to finish off its combos.

9. The Ancient One ($12.43)

Oh boy, a two-to-cast for an 8/8. Granted, you have to fill your graveyard with different permanents first before you can summon the Spirit God The Ancient One, but that's very easy to achieve if you're playing Dimir colors, anyway. Building around The Ancient One would be an interesting challenge, however, as players will have to balance between putting mill and looting cards into the deck while also maintaining a healthy amount of permanents. Crabs will definitely find a place in decks featuring The Ancient One, along with the pirates that once plagued Standard.

8. Gishath, Sun's Avatar ($13.90)

Naya doesn't really get a lot of attention these days, but Gishath's return will make sure that at least the year won't end without Naya getting at least a short time in the spotlight. The massive 7/6 dinosaur still retains its finisher role from the original Ixalan expansion. This is a valuable reprint for one of EDH's popular commanders. Expect the commander's price to fall in the following weeks.

7. Bloodletter of Aclazotz ($14.14)

We've become so used to stronger, more recent cards having more lines of text that it's easy to overlook the value that Bloodletter of Aclazotz provides. Even if you're not running a tribal deck, Bloodletter of Aclazots fits right into pain decks so well. It also doesn't care where the loss of life is sourced from, so this card can even be used to punish aggressive play, prevent players from using their pain lands and fetches, and 2/4 Flying body, it's very annoying to deal with. However, with a 1BBB cost, it's a bit expensive and hard to slot into multi-colored decks.

6. Bonehoard Dracosaur ($15.16)

A big creature with evasion that also gives you a temporary hand advantage every time it attacks, Bonehoard Dracosaur doesn't simply bring a lot of value for its arguably expensive cost of 3RR. Most of the time, additional bonuses are awarded to a player for damaging the enemy directly with a creature, or when they sacrifice a resource to get a different one. Bonehoard Dracosaur does not care about these kinds of balancing acts, as it will get its Dinosaur and Treasure tokens regardless if you use the cards exiled with it. I'm actually surprised that this card isn't higher on this list for the sheer value it brings to the table.

5. The Skullspore Nexus ($17.00)

When you're playing with Green, you're very likely to have large creatures on your battlefield. Reminiscent of The Great Henge, the Skullspore Nexus is a powerful win-more card that will make you steamroll your opponents and punish them for not having any artifact removal spells in their deck. It has a static ability to let you dodge board wipes, and an activated ability that lets you trade for more with just two mana. I don't see this card becoming a staple on any format, but it's a strong card that will definitely see play.

4. Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant ($20.00)

Ghalta returns and the big dinosaur card is still a big chonky card, but now it comes down to the battlefield with friends. It's not really a very strong effect, but it's one of those big feel-good moments in Magic where you get to cast a big spell and flood the board with large creatures. If you're going to cast Ghalta, I highly suggest having some kind of boardwipe protection first like the Skullspore Nexus just before this, or at least have something that gives your creatures haste so that you don't give your opponent any chance to fight back.

3. Chimil, the Inner Sun ($21.22)

Spending 6 mana to make your spells uncounterable is a bit expensive, but at least being a colorless artifact allows Chimil, The Inner Sun to be in any color of deck aside from Green. There are much cheaper alternatives, after all, if you're playing with a Green deck: you can have an Allosaurus Shepherd, Destiny Spinner, or Prowling Serpopard for half mana or less cost than Chimil. Heck, you even have Cavern of Souls in this set, which we'll be talking about next.

I'm still torn whether Chimil's Discover effect is more than enough to make up for it. On one hand, you're still putting your fate up to luck, and happening at the end step means you barely get to do anything with the permanent that comes out. On the other hand, it activates at your end step, making sure that it happens at least once before you pass the turn to the enemy, and Magic's power creep says that 5-drops and lower are starting to get out of hand.

2. Cavern of Souls ($26.99)

A reliable reprint finds its way to the top of our list for Lost Caverns of Ixalan's most expensive MTG cards. It's the perfect land for this set, though, as it's filled with a lot of creature types that any type of deck from any format can easily build a tribal-themed deck, and Cavern of Souls easily makes it much easier to do. It's a reliable card that anyone who plays at pre-release would definitely appreciate and be thankful to pick up, although playing this card in a Limited environment might not be the ideal.

1. Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation // Temple of Civilization ($29.99)

Finally, we have another God to top our list. White's God is a Tokenator nightmare, making all headaches due to tokens three times more annoying. Sad to say that Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation only duplicates creature tokens, but it would have been totally broken if it was also able to do so. Revel in Riches would have loved this card if it duplicated tokens. But still, even with just its creature token duplication effect, it already offers an insane amount of value. Flooding the board with crazy tokens like 4/4 Angels or 7/7 Dinosaurs would be possible thanks to Ojer Taq's effect.

As an added bonus, Ojer Taq transforming into a Land upon dying also means you don't have to worry about Commander Tax to recast it.

I don't think Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation will stay on top for long, though. It may be a great Commander for Tokenator decks, sure, but there aren't a lot of decks in other formats that would love to have an Ojer Taq in it. It's a bit slow, and White doesn't have a lot of ways to ramp up to 6 mana fast. You can slot it in a Selesnya deck, but then there are other cards that would compete for its slot as well.

And that's it for our list of the top 10 most expensive Lost Caverns of Ixalan MTG cards in the secondary market. What do you think of these cards and these prices?