The Dallas Wings have multiple stars on the roster. Arike Ogunbowale is a four-time All-Star while Paige Bueckers earned her first All-Star selection in her rookie season this year. The Wings may have another All-Star in the future — and the player is already on the roster. Maddy Siegrist has been phenomenal since returning from her knee injury, reminding the WNBA world of her high ceiling.

Siegrist scored a career-high 23 points during Sunday's 106-87 loss to the Aces in Las Vegas. The defeat was obviously far from ideal, but Siegrist played extremely well. She scored her 23 points on incredibly efficient 11-15 shooting from the field.

It wasn't just Sunday's game that has seen Siegrist impress, however. In her five previous games since returning from the injury, the 25-year-old averaged 14.8 points per outing while shooting 58.3 percent on her field goal attempts.

In other words, Maddy Siegrist has been absolutely locked in.

Siegrist has displayed signs of potential through her first few seasons in the WNBA. She has missed a significant amount of time due to injuries, however. If she can find a way to stay healthy, then Siegrist could emerge as an All-Star in the future.

Maddy Siegrist focused on Wings as opposed to individual performance

Siegrist wants to win. She is doing everything she can to help her team. Although setting a new personal-best for points in a game is impressive, Siegrist said the loss took away the “good” feeling.

“It's hard to reflect on when you're losing,” Siegrist told reporters after the game. “Doesn't feel that good when you're losing. But just trying to do everything I can to help my teammates. They work really hard to get you open, get you the ball. So you try to obviously reward them with that assist.

“But, you know, it doesn't feel that good today.”

Her performance has been encouraging despite the Wings' overall struggles. She will look to continue playing well — and hopefully lead her team to a win — during the Wings' next game on Wednesday night against the Sparks in Los Angeles.