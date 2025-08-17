The Washington Commanders are reportedly shopping running back Brian Robinson Jr. ahead of the 2025 NFL season, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz. The former third-round pick out of Alabama, who has been the team’s lead back for the past three years, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

“Sources: The #Commanders have been shopping RB Brian Robinson Jr. to teams around the NFL,” Schultz tweeted out this evening. “The former 3rd-round pick out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract.”

“Washington likes its RB depth, but Robinson is available for the right price,” Schultz added.

Robinson, 26, has been the Commanders' most productive running back since being drafted in 2022. Across three seasons, he has totaled 2,329 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry, averaging 56.8 yards per game with 15 rushing touchdowns.

His career production expands to 2,916 scrimmage yards, 65 receptions for 587 yards, and 20 total touchdowns. As consistent as he is, injuries have limited him from completing a full season, though he surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2023.

In 2024, Robinson posted career highs with 799 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and adding 20 receptions. That came after an inspiring start to his career, when he returned from being shot before his rookie season and went on to rush for over 700 yards in each of his first three years.

Article Continues Below

Washington’s willingness to trade Robinson is linked to the depth of its backfield. Veteran Austin Ekeler returns after recording 733 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns last season. The team also rosters Jeremy McNichols (261 rushing yards, four TDs) and Chris Rodriguez (173 rushing yards, two TDs).

Most notably, seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been a standout in training camp, giving the Commanders confidence in their ability to move forward without Robinson.

Potential trade destinations have already been linked. The Los Angeles Chargers could be a landing spot, with uncertainty surrounding newly signed Najee Harris after his offseason eye injury. First-round pick Omarion Hampton is viewed as the future in Los Angeles, but Robinson could provide a steady veteran presence in the short term.

The Dallas Cowboys are another possibility, as their current running back group, Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue, has drawn criticism as one of the weakest units in the league. Although trading within the division may be difficult, Washington may consider it if Dallas makes the best offer.

The Kansas City Chiefs have also been floated, with Robinson potentially complementing Isiah Pacheco and providing more consistency in the run game.