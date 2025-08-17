Georgia football comes back loaded at virtually every position for 2025. But it doesn't mean that every spot on the field is solidified. Georgia has areas to address before facing Marshall in Week 1.

The Bulldogs once again enter with national championship aspirations. This time incoming quarterback Gunnar Stockton ignites the hype in Athens.

Stockton has prized college football transfer portal addition Zachariah Branch to throw to. Branch himself is energizing a deep wide receiver room for Georgia.

Yet Branch walks into a position group that still hasn't completely finalized a starter. Wide receiver and two more areas highlight the top remaining position battles left for UGA. But we're leading off with a heated battle in the trenches.

Georgia needs to find right guard

This spot is still up for grabs according to Anthony Dasher of On3/Rivals. Even following a recent fall scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

Juan Gaston is attempting to distance himself from the right guard competition. As an incoming college football recruiting signing. Gaston earned a five-star rating before signing with Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart. Dasher wrote how Gaston took first team reps during the scrimmage.

Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini, however, are battling with Gaston too. Both are two more freshmen.

Regardless, the winner will become the youngest OL on a line featuring juniors and seniors.

WR not complete yet

The USC transfer Branch generates excitement on campus. But this is a room that's yet to create on-field cohesion during games.

Dillon Bell is the lone WR with past experience in catching footballs during live Georgia games. He returns for his senior campaign. The rest of the spots look prime to be an open race.

The newcomer Branch will vie for the slot role. Freshman Sacovie White is a contender there too. Noah Thomas and Colbie Young are seniors aiming to earn their shot in this offense.

Freshmen CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor — the latter a five-star signing — are impressing too per Dasher. But Stockton will welcome a room featuring a plethora of weapons.

Defensive end up for grabs

This is also known as the spot Mykel Williams bequeaths.

Georgia and Smart need to find the next stand up rusher post Williams. There's a freshman sharking his way up the roster here.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is one contender. He took a redshirt season while watching Williams wreck havoc. But he's not the only one gunning for DE.

Justin Greene isn't considered out of the race. He's another returning frosh on the defense. Both Greene and Jonah-Ajonye arrived as four-star signings for the previous recruiting class.

Gabe Harris Jr. is one last potential stand-up rusher here. Harris is an older talent as a junior. But Williams leaves behind one of the standout positions in the last few years out of Athens. Nolan Smith also starred here before becoming a Super Bowl winning defender. The winner will play an integral role in igniting the Georgia defense. And the 2025 Bulldogs' national title hopes.