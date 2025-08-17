A one-of-a-kind basketball card featuring NBA icons Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant is set to break records at auction, with bids already surpassing $5 million and projections indicating it could sell for more than $6.1 million.

The card, from the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection, is officially titled Dual Logoman Autographs Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant #DL-KM Signed PSA EX-MT 6 – 1/1. It is the only card ever produced that pairs Jordan and Bryant’s signatures with NBA Logoman patches. Bryant’s patch displays the traditional red, white, and blue colors, while Jordan’s features a rare gold-and-white variation.

The exclusive card is being offered through Heritage Auctions’ Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction on August 23–24, 2025. Online bidding opened earlier and quickly crossed the $5 million mark, with the buyer’s premium pushing the current price to $6.1 million. Auctioneers and collectors alike expect the figure to climb higher before the hammer drops.

If sold at the expected price, the Jordan–Bryant card will become the most expensive basketball card ever sold at public auction, eclipsing the 2018 Panini National Treasures Logoman Luka Doncic 1/1, which fetched $3.12 million in 2022.

It will also surpass private sale benchmarks, including the 2009 Panini National Treasures Logoman Stephen Curry 1/1 that sold for $5.9 million, and the 2003–04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Autograph #78 LeBron James card, which went for $5.2 million in a private deal.

Article Continues Below

“The demand for this card is astronomical, which makes sense, because it has everything, including photos, jersey patches, and signatures from two of the greatest players who ever stepped on the court,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, said in a statement. “The Dual Logoman card offered in this auction is the only example created that includes only Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant – making it the most sought-after example of the incredible Upper Deck Logoman series, and because of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, it always will be the only one.”

The consignor reportedly rejected several seven-figure private offers before opting for public auction, indicating confidence that the card would achieve a record-breaking result.

The featured players need little introduction. Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, won six NBA championships and earned five MVP awards during his legendary career with the Chicago Bulls before finishing his career with the Washington Wizards in 2003.

Kobe Bryant, who spent his entire 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection and five-time NBA champion. His death in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, has further amplified the significance of memorabilia forever associated with his legacy.