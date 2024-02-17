The Huskies star will wait to enter the WNBA Draft.

One of the major questions facing the UConn Huskies this season was whether or not star point guard Paige Bueckers would enter the WNBA Draft or opt to return for a fifth season of college eligibility. That question was answered on senior night at UConn as Bueckers announced to the home crowd that she would be returning to the Huskies for a fifth season.

“I can't put into words what this program has meant to me, what you guys have meant to me, the best student section in the country, thank you guys!” Bueckers said. “Obviously these four years didn't go how I planned or how I wanted, but I wouldn't trade it for the world. . . I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. Unfortunately, this will not be my last senior night here at UConn, I'm coming back!”

Paige Bueckers has developed into one of the elite players in the country while at UConn. Had she entered the WNBA Draft this season, she no doubt would have been a lottery pick. Even so, whenever she enters the draft she will be a top pick.

This season, Bueckers had made remarkable return after missing all of last season due to injury. She's been averaging 20.0 points per game, 4.6 rebound, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 54.1 percent shooting from the field, 44.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.8 percent shooting from the free throw line. She's played in 26 games for the Huskies at 30 minutes per game.