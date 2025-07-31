It's been a rough and tumble NWSL season for Trinity Rodman. Since April, Rodman has been out due to back injury.

On Thursday, the Washington Spirit forward spoke for the first time as she makes her return, per Jeff Kassouf of ESPN. Rodman said that she intends to be the same player.

“I'm still gonna be Trin,” she said. “But, I think the way that I would throw my body around [before], maybe not. Maybe just being smarter about certain tackles, certain runs, certain 50-50s.

Additionally, Rodman indicated she will still play with intensity, but has learned how to adjust her game in areas of conserving energy and maneuvering past defending opponents.

“I'm still gonna be intense, and I'm still gonna give it 100% all the time, but I think there's parts of my game where I need to save energy or adjust to certain tackles, and I think I've been doing a pretty good job with that so far coming back in training,” Rodman said.

Furthermore, Rodman emphasized the importance of prioritizing her overall well-being.

“I'm trying not to stress about it or put too much pressure on it, because at the end of the day, I'm worried about health first, and then everything else can come next.”

The longevity of Trinity Rodman

Rodman is in her fourth year with the Washington Spirit. She was the youngest player to be drafted by the NWSL in 2021.

In 2022, Rodman became the highest-paid player in the NWSL, worth $281,000 per year. Two years later, she helped lead the USWNT to the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Since 2021, Rodman has accumulated 24 NWSL goals. Her recent injuries have complicated her ability to sustain.

Nevertheless, she still remains one of the most talented players in the NWSL. Also, Rodman has expressed interest in playing overseas for European teams.

Rodman's contract with the Spirit ends this year.