Madden 26's Early Access launches this week, letting Deluxe and MVP edition owners of the game play it an entire week before everyone else does. Madden 26 features a revamped Franchise Mode, along with gameplay and presentational improvements. Fans of the series, and those who can't wait for Football anymore, can begin playing today. But when & how exactly can you play Madden 26 Early?

How to Play Madden 26 Early – EA Madden NFL 26 Early Access Guide

Madden 26's Early Access launch is Thursday, August 7th, 2025 at 12:00PM ET/9:00 AM ET. In order to play it, you must:

Pre-order or purchase the game's Deluxe Edition, or the MVP Bundle (which also includes College Football 26's Deluxe Edition)

(which also includes College Football 26's Deluxe Edition) Subscribe to EA Play to receive a 10-Hour Trial

If you already pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of Madden 26, you can begin playing the game later today. And if you already purchased the MVP Edition Bundle, you'll have access to the game as well.

If you didn't pre-order the Deluxe Edition, or the MVP Bundle, you can still play the Early Access. Just purchase either product during the Early Access period and you can begin playing with friends. So, if you bought the Deluxe Edition on August 8th, you'll still have six days of Early Access to enjoy.

Lastly, if you just wanted to try the game out, then we suggest subscribing to EA Play for a month. This will allow you access to several EA Sports titles, including a 10-hour free trial of Madden 26. Furthermore, you'll receive a discount on the game if you want to buy it.

The NFL Preseason officially began last week for the Hall of Fame Game. But tonight, the first “official” week of the preseason begins. So while we watch our favorite backups shine briefly, we can also play with those players in Madden 26.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 26 Early Access. If you do decide to pick up the Deluxe Edition of the game, we hope you enjoy your experience.

This year, Madden 26 features Coach DNA, making coaches feel more complex than ever before. On the field, you'll feel the affects of weather more. And of course, you can play across a variety of modes like Franchise, Superstar, and Ultimate Team.

We hope yo enjoy the Madden 26 Early Access!

