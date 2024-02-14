The UConn basketball star made the seemingly impossible look easy.

The UConn women's basketball team has a road game scheduled in Cincinnati, Ohio against the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, and the team is preparing in myriad ways.

Recently Coach Geno Auriemma had a stark reaction after compiling 1,200 wins in his storied coaching career. He also spoke about his thoughts on the NCAA Tournament and whether he's been focusing on it or not.

With UConn women's hoops set for an intriguing road game, Lady Huskies guard Paige Bueckers made a shot in practice that would make Steph Curry jealous.

Bueckers Hits Insane No-Look Shot

Teammates celebrated with Bueckers as she hit an insane no-look shot in practice from about half court.

They chased her around in a scene reminiscent of ex-Michigan basketball star Jordan Poole's game winner against the Houston Cougars in March 2018.

Paige Bueckers DRILLED a no-look half court shot at UConn practice 😳 (via @UConnWBB)pic.twitter.com/mn6PAXf1SH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2024

Bueckers' Impact on UConn Women's Basketball

Bueckers leads the Huskies with 20 points per game this season, 2.2 more than the next highest average from teammate Aaliyah Edwards.

The UConn women's basketball star also has impressive averages of 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 steals. She's rapidly becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport, perhaps inspired by the successes of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in women's hoops over the last few years.

Bueckers is also an efficient player, a key point of emphasis for Coach Auriemma and the Lady Huskies in their recent history. She is shooting 53.7% from the field including 44.2 percent from three point range and over 83 percent from the charity stripe.

If UConn women's basketball finds itself at the top of the mountain at the conclusion of the season, Bueckers will likely be the biggest reason. And as her exhilarating practice shot shows, her impact extends far beyond the stat sheet, and even the wins and losses column.