Aug 4, 2025 at 8:48 AM ET

Washington Spirit striker Trinity Rodman came back from a four-month absence in dramatic fashion.

On Sunday, the Washington Spirit took on the visiting Portland Thorns at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. It marked the first game for Rodman since April 12, as she was sidelined due to a recurring back injury.

At the 75th minute, Rodman entered the game to a rousing ovation, per Attacking Third.

SHE'S BAAAAAAACK 😈 Trinity Rodman is officially back on the pitch for the @WashSpirit 🥹 🎥 @NWSL pic.twitter.com/qHeMQuBqf7 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) August 3, 2025

In the 92nd minute, Rodman broke the 1-1 tie with an emotional goal off a back leg pass from Croix Bethune. After scoring the goal, Rodman was overcome with emotion.

It simply had to be Trinity Rodman 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gYkd1TgcvG — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 3, 2025

The Spirit won the game and in turn Rodman's comeback was complete.

Afterward, the tears were still flowing when Rodman reflected to ESPN about the moment as the journey it took to get to it.

Returning from injury, coming off the bench, and scoring the game-winner at home. Trinity Rodman reminded us just how much we’ve missed her 💛 pic.twitter.com/WEWSAS9G5F — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 3, 2025

“That was just the hardest thing I had to go through with injury and everything” Rodman said. “Being back, especially at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that, you saw I buried it. I was not gonna miss it. I'm just really happy to be back. I miss the team. I miss doing what I love. So just joy.”

The Spirit are now 8-2-4 at the start of the second half of the NWSL season. The goal was also Rodman's first of the year in the NWSL.

The road Trinity Rodman took to her comeback

It's been quite the trajectory back for Trinity Rodman.

Rodman not only missed playing with the Spirit, but also with the USWNT. Her last with the USWNT came on April 5th, when she scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Brazil.

During her recovery, Rodman released her “F50 Sparkfusion” shoe with Adidas. Also, she took time to prioritize her overall health and well being.

Part of that included switching up her game. Rodman is known for being an aggressive player, but emphasized the importance of protecting her back by being smarter on tackles.