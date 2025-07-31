Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman is coming back after being plagued by a back injury for three months. Not only that, but she is coming back with something to call her own.

On Thursday, Adidas officially released the “F50 Sparkfusion” shoe in Rodman's name, per Pro Soccer Wire of USA Today.

Once the shoe was released, Rodman took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

“I could cry. My dreams come true every day,”she said.

The shoe was developed last month and was specifically designed for women. It is a white shoe with a pink design to go with it.

Last month, Rodman expressed her desire to produce a product that has her spin on it.

“Developing tailored products for the women’s game is a huge win and I have found it so valuable to be a part of the design and research journey with Adidas for F50 Sparkfusion,” Rodman said.

She also talked about the importance of her shoe being suited for the pitch in often dicy situations.

“I love how the boot is built to support quick changes in direction — a trait that is a huge part of my craft — so I can’t wait to get out onto the pitch with them on and for everyone to feel the benefits” she said.

The marketability of Trinity Rodman

Aside from being the highest paid NWSL player, Rodman has cultivated a commercial friendly image that has helped popularized women's soccer.

In addition to Adidas, Rodman has endorsement deals with Red Bull and Oakley. She also has become a fixture in commercials and has a children's book entitled “Wake Up and Kick It with Trinity Rodman”.

Furthermore, Rodman has established an easy going relatable personality that has endeared her to fans.

All the while, she has intentionally crafted her own brand without the presence of her famous father Dennis Rodman.