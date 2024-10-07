It's probably safe to say that USC football's arrival in the Big Ten has been a significant adjustment. In Week 6, USC joined several other ranked teams on the day that were upset in a road loss to an unranked opponent. They fell to Minnesota 24-17, putting them at 1-2 in the Big Ten and 3-2 overall.

As has been said many times in the history of the sport, football truly is a game of inches. In this case, it was about an inch that made all the difference for the Gophers to take the lead with less than a minute left in regulation. After multiple failed attempts to get into the end zone, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck faced a crucial fourth-and-inches decision.

Instead of opting for a field goal to tie the game, Fleck chose to go for it on fourth down. The gamble paid off, giving the Gophers a touchdown lead and forcing the Trojans to score a touchdown of their own to tie it.

“How often do you have an inch to go beat USC?” Fleck said, per ESPN.

USC had just 47 seconds to cover 75 yards. The best they could manage was reaching the Minnesota 44 before Miller Moss threw his second interception of the game, sealing the Trojans' second loss of the season.

That's about as good of place as any to start pointing fingers for this USC loss.

Miller Moss throws two second-half interceptions

For as good as Miller Moss has been for USC this season, it hasn’t always been smooth, especially when the offense continues to shoot itself in the foot. The Trojans managed just 17 points against a Minnesota defense in Week 6 that now ranks No. 16 in the country in scoring defense, allowing an average of 15.6 points per game.

USC eventually took a seven-point lead late in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks. But on their next possession at the start of the fourth, an eight-play drive ended with Moss being intercepted by Devon Williams at the Minnesota 35-yard line. The Gophers capitalized on the turnover, tying the game at 17-all.

The Trojans had two more drives left in the game—one to retake the lead and the other to tie. On the first drive, Moss was called for intentional grounding and completed just one pass, ending the possession in three plays at their own 31-yard line.

On their final drive, after Fleck made the gutsy call to go for the touchdown and take the lead, Moss attempted a deep pass to his tallest receiver, Duce Robinson. However, he threw into double coverage and was intercepted by Koi Perich.

Moss wasn't necessarily terrible, but he wasn’t great either. The offense still has some kinks to work out, and the offensive line remains one of the weakest areas on the team. Moss finished the game 23-of-38 for 200 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Quinten Joyner fumbles inside Minnesota territory

Down 10-7 with a little over four minutes left in the first half, USC had an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead. However, a promising drive was cut short when Quinten Joyner fumbled just inside Minnesota territory. At the time, it didn’t seem to matter much, as Minnesota fumbled it right back a few plays later. However, in a game where points were crucial, that lost opportunity could have significantly impacted both teams' decisions later on.

The Trojans managed to capitalize on the Gophers' fumble to tie the game heading into halftime. But if USC had been able to tie the game or take the lead on the previous possession, it might have been a different outcome altogether.

Where is Zachariah Branch?

Zachariah Branch was expected to be the next dynamic playmaker for USC, a threat running, catching, or returning the ball. So far, the sophomore has only four touchdowns to his name overall, with none through the first five games this season. With the offense sputtering, USC coaches had hoped Branch could provide the spark they needed, perhaps compensating for the absence of Caleb Williams' dynamic playmaking abilities. However, that hasn’t been the case.

For the season, Branch has 21 receptions for 227 yards and 17 yards rushing. His receiving yards are still second on the team behind Jakobi Lane, but the fact he has yet to find the end zone is concerning. Against the Gophers, he managed just three receptions for 10 yards with one drop and added one carry for two yards. He was the lowest graded receiver on USC's offense on Saturday with a 53.7 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The lack of production from Branch goes much deeper than just the loss to Minnesota—it has become a season-long issue. Some of the blame also falls on coach Lincoln Riley, who has yet to find a way to unlock what is arguably his most talented receiver.