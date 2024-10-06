The USC football team feels different than past iterations, but it is still clear that they have a few steps to make up in the team building process. As they transition into the Big Ten, USC has been more balanced and their defense has improved, and they had shown positive signs in the trenches through four games.

On Saturday night, things boiled over for the Trojans. They fell apart late in the second half in a 24-17 loss to Minnesota on the road in a game that it felt like they were controlling for a majority of it.

An ugly loss to the Gophers, stacked on top of a loss to a Michigan team that could barely complete a downfield pass, has put the spotlight firmly on head coach Lincoln Riley as it becomes clear that things need to change in Los Angeles.

“This isn’t Riley or offensive line coach Josh Henson’s first year on the job,” Antonio Morales of The Athletic wrote after the Minnesota loss. “This is Year 3. The offensive line should be better than this by now.”

“The Trojans’ defense is better this year,” Morales later added. “But the pass rush hasn’t provided much pressure, and it has failed to generate the push it needed when it had to in two of the past three weeks.”

USC fans are also starting to voice their concerns about the trajectory of the program under Riley as USC heads into another season where they will finish outside of playoff contention.

“Lincoln Riley did not sign up for Big Ten football. Can't even beat the Gophers in Year 3,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Watching Lincoln Riley led teams lose like this is an inevitability. We’ve seen this movie so many times.”

USC stagnates in second half in loss to Minnesota

USC seemed to be in control of their matchup with Minnesota on Saturday night, as they led 17-10 with the ball and entering field goal range with just over 10 minutes to go in the game. However, Miller Moss threw an interception, and all of Lincoln Riley's old demons came back to bite the Trojans.

The USC defense, which had played an airtight game up until that point, gave up a swift six-play touchdown drive as the Gophers tied things up at 17. After a three-and-out, Minnesota marched right down the field again to take the lead with another touchdown. USC had one final chance to tie it back up, but the offensive line didn't give Moss time in the pocket and the drive ended with an interception in the end zone.

For all of the positive signs that USC has shown this year, especially during their win against LSU, they lost on Saturday night because of all of the same things that have plagued him for years: the line of scrimmage and the defense. While they are improved, these are still clear weaknesses for the Trojans, and they are things that must improve going forward.