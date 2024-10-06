The USC football program suffered a rough loss to Minnesota on the road by the score of 24-17, and head coach Lincoln Riley spoke on the missed chances his team has had so far this season.

“Disappointing ending to that game, a hard-fought game,” Lincoln Riley said, via Nick Kosko of on3.com. “We knew we would be coming into, you know, a motivated team, a really good atmosphere, and (we needed) to play really good football. Reality is, we did a lot of good things on all sides, but we… just didn't play good enough to win at the end of the day. … We put ourselves in a great position there at the end of the game. You know, didn't get it done. Give credit to Minnesota. Those guys played well, played hard. It was a really close game. Obviously, came down to just inches right there at the end… That's the frustrating thing for our team right now. I mean, we're two plays away from probably being 5-0.”

The game was tied at 17 with just about a minute to go, and USC football was unable to keep Minnesota out of the end zone. This was a very winnable game, just like the Michigan game a few weeks ago, which Riley referred to in his takeaway.

USC football looks for bounce-back against Penn State

Related USC Football NewsArticle continues below
USC football coach Lincoln Riley put on blast after Minnesota loss
USC football coach Lincoln Riley put on blast after Minnesota loss
USC football’s Lincoln Riley calls out reporter after loss to Minnesota
USC football’s Lincoln Riley calls out reporter after loss to Minnesota
USC football set to be without Eric Gentry for Week 6 clash vs. Minnesota
USC football set to be without Eric Gentry for Week 6 clash vs. Minnesota

It is a different schedule for USC this year in the Big Ten, and this upcoming week will be the first conference game against Penn State. It will be a big test, as Penn State is up to No. 4 in the country. The Nittany Lions defense is one of the most talented in the nation, while on offense they are a very strong rushing team, but Drew Allar is a talented quarterback who can take advantage of opportunities.

It will be interesting to see if Riley's team responds in this spot after the frustrating loss.