The USC football program suffered a rough loss to Minnesota on the road by the score of 24-17, and head coach Lincoln Riley spoke on the missed chances his team has had so far this season.

“Disappointing ending to that game, a hard-fought game,” Lincoln Riley said, via Nick Kosko of on3.com. “We knew we would be coming into, you know, a motivated team, a really good atmosphere, and (we needed) to play really good football. Reality is, we did a lot of good things on all sides, but we… just didn't play good enough to win at the end of the day. … We put ourselves in a great position there at the end of the game. You know, didn't get it done. Give credit to Minnesota. Those guys played well, played hard. It was a really close game. Obviously, came down to just inches right there at the end… That's the frustrating thing for our team right now. I mean, we're two plays away from probably being 5-0.”

The game was tied at 17 with just about a minute to go, and USC football was unable to keep Minnesota out of the end zone. This was a very winnable game, just like the Michigan game a few weeks ago, which Riley referred to in his takeaway.

USC football looks for bounce-back against Penn State

It is a different schedule for USC this year in the Big Ten, and this upcoming week will be the first conference game against Penn State. It will be a big test, as Penn State is up to No. 4 in the country. The Nittany Lions defense is one of the most talented in the nation, while on offense they are a very strong rushing team, but Drew Allar is a talented quarterback who can take advantage of opportunities.

It will be interesting to see if Riley's team responds in this spot after the frustrating loss.