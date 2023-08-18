The USWNT is continuing to see shake ups on the staff following the early exit at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Following the resignation of head coach Vlatko Andonovski earlier this week, general manager Kate Markgraf will also be leaving her job at the end of August, per The Equalizer.

Markgraf's contract was already set to expire and she did make her decision to leave prior to the USWNT's worst finish ever at a World Cup. However, it certainly lays the ground for change to come after the USWNT has disappointed twice at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Since Markgraf hired Andonovski, the USWNT is certainly turning a new corner after recent failures for the team.

“Prior to the World Cup, Markgraf said that, while she didn't explicitly tell Andonovski which players to take to the tournament, she had a part in shaping the roster. Andonovski confirmed that was the case,” per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.

There is no firm decision on if the US will hire another general manager soon. “In announcing Andonovski's resignation, the federation reiterated that sporting director Matt Crocker had already started an in-depth analysis of the women's national team program and would develop a long-term strategy “to ensure U.S. Soccer can continue its success on the women's side of the game. The comprehensive approach will establish the operational roadmap that will guide the women's program forward.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before she became a GM, Kate Markgraf was part of the 1999 World Cup winning team and also won gold at both the 2004 Athens Olympic Games and 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.