USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has stepped down from his role as manager. The upcoming coaching change comes shortly after the US women's embarrassing loss in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The official announcement is expected to be made Thursday, per soccer outlet 90min who first reported the news.

After a 3-0 win for the United States over Vietnam, the US had three straight draws at the World Cup before Sweden sent them home via penalty kicks. This was the worst finish for the US women in World Cup history. Following the early exit, Andonovski and the USWNT received plenty of criticisms, including from former US Women's World Cup champion Carli Lloyd.

Andonovski's coaching is likely a reason for the disappointment. Since he took over in October of 2019, the US has failed to win all the major tournaments, including when they only earned a bronze at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Though the USWNT featured a younger roster and had several key players injured, Vlatko Andonovski was questioned for his roster decisions during the World Cup.

“Once the World Cup started, Andonovski faced criticism for his lineups and inability to make in-game adjustments, particularly his unwillingness to use his bench was baffling,” Jeff Carlisle of ESPN reported.

Vlatko Andonovski took over as head coach after two-time World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis stepped down following the 2019 World Cup win. Prior to becoming head coach, Andonovski only had coaching experience at the club level, coaching for FC Kansas City from 2013 to 2017 and Reign FC from 2018 to 2019.

The USWNT have also yet to name an interim head coach or replacement for Andonovski. They will have to find an interim for upcoming friendlies in September and a new head coach ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.