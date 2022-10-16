Vikings QB Kirk Cousins addresses animated sideline discussions with Kevin O’Connell

It was not smooth sailing for the Minnesota Vikings’ formidable offense in the Week 6 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings struggled to get going for much of the contest, as the Kirk Cousins-led offense anchored a mere two scoring drives through three quarters. From the woes on third downs to the inability to get wideouts aside from Justin Jefferson involved in the passing game, Cousins failed to find his footing early in the road matchup.

Cousins did not hide his frustrations with the Vikings’ sluggish production through three quarters against the Dolphins. He reportedly engaged in multiple animated discussions with head coach Kevin O’Connell on the sideline during the game.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Cousins noted that he had no problem at all with the intense talks that he had with O’Connell on the sideline.

“I think we’re gonna have intense conversations,” Cousins said. “I mean I’m gonna try to give him my feedback and he’s going to give me his and I love when he coaches me hard and holds me to a high standard.”

“I think it’s important too that we have these great conversations you know, Monday after the game, being able to talk through. It’s one thing to have a conversation coming off the field when I haven’t seen the tape yet, I don’t really know what I’m saying but now we have time to process it and look at it, those conversations I think are really valuable. That play-caller, quarterback dynamic is just always, you know, you’re trying to get in each other’s head more and more and more the longer you work together.”

It was all smiles for Cousins after the contest, as he led the offense to two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to secure the Vikings’ fifth win of the season. Cousins and the Vikings will return to action after the bye week with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.