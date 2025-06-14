The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an incredible 2024-25 season that saw them lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round, 27-9. Now, the offense will look very different with a new quarterback under center. Kevin O'Connell made sure to keep around his offensive coordinator, Wes Phillips, for a few more seasons to keep the offensive scheme the same.

On Friday night, the Vikings re-signed Phillips to a new contract. With how well Sam Darnold did in the system this past season, the Vikings are hoping that J.J. McCarthy can surge onto the NFL scene with a similar type of campaign. Darnold is now in Seattle, teaming up with Cooper Kupp.

Phillips began his coaching career at West Texas A&M and then became the quarterbacks coach at Baylor the following season. He then got the jump to the NFL and became an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-13. Phillips then became the tight-end coach for the Washington Redskins until he teammed up with Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell and the Los Angeles Rams. Since O'Connell became the head coach for Minnesota, Phillips has been his OC. They both have experience winning the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

Article Continues Below

Phillips is a key member of O'Connell's staff. His call-playing lined up with O'Connell's vision, and the Vikings had a Super Bowl-caliber winning team last season. It just so happened that the Vikings played the Rams, and McVay out-coached the Vikings.

Darnold was fifth in passing yards last season with 4,319, 8th in completions with 361, and 5th in passing TDs at 35. The one problem the Vikings had last season was consistency in the run game. They only had nine rushing TDs, which was the fourth-fewest in the league. Their 35 receiving TDs (led by Justin Jefferson) were fifth in the league, so it is safe to say that the Vikings had a top-5 passing team last season. If all goes well with McCarthy in his rookie season, then the Vikings' future looks very bright.