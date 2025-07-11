The Minnesota Vikings have had many legendary players over the years. Despite not winning a single Super Bowl, some of the greatest Vikings teams remain in fans' memories. The best Vikings teams have been agonizingly close, and some of them could have won it all. But ultimately, the greatest Vikings teams ever have fallen short every time. As Justin Jefferson prepares for the 2025 season, it's time to look at the best Vikings teams ever to play the game.

10. 1987 Vikings

This wasn't the greatest team. Regardless, Minnesota went 8-7 and earned a wildcard spot. They would throttle the New Orleans Saints 44-10 on the road. Then, they shocked the San Francisco 49ers 36-24, earning a spot in the NFC Championship Game. This set them up for a showdown with the Washington Redskins. Unfortunately, Minnesota could not generate much offense, falling 17-10 to the Skins.

9. 2000 Vikings

It was the 40th anniversary of the Purple and Gold. Furthermore, it was a good season for the Vikes, as Daunte Culpepper led them to an 11-5 record and an NFC Central division title. Minnesota started the playoffs well, as they defeated the Saints 34-16 in the NFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately, they played one of their worst games in franchise history, losing 41-0 to the New York Giants in the NFC Title Game. Randy Moss would help the Vikes make playoff appearances again. However, the furthest they got was the divisional round in 2005, and Moss left the team after.

8. 1976 Vikings

Fran Tarkenton was the star in the 1970s, and always gave the Vikes a chance to win. Unsurprisingly, this was another example. Minnesota went 11-2-1, dominating the NFC Central while earning another playoff spot.

The Vikings defeated the Redskins 35-20 in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they edged out the Los Angeles Rams 24-13 in a classic NFC Championship Game. Although the Vikings looked poised to win a title finally, they could not solve the Oakland Raiders, losing 32-14. Regardless, this was one of the best Vikings teams of all time.

7. 2017 Vikings

Many did not expect much from the Vikings, as they were without Adrian Peterson for the first time since 2006. Then, Minnesota changed the narrative and gave its fans hope.

Minnesota went 13-3, dominating the NFC North and winning the division. Things looked dour for the Vikes in the NFC Divisional Round against the Saints, but their luck was about to change. Case Keenum stepped back and fired a pass downfield to Stefon Diggs, who caught it and scored the game-winning touchdown in what would be known as the Minneapolis Miracle. While the Vikings lost 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Title Game, fans will always fondly remember this team for that special moment.

6. 2009 Vikings

Everyone remembers the NFC Championship Game for the Bountygate Scandal, which would eventually come out years later. Prior to this, all the talk was about Brett Favre and how much he had left in the tank. It turned out that he had plenty left. Favre led the Vikings to 12-4 record while winning the NFC North. Then, they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 34-3 in the NFC Divisional Round before their historic clash with the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter. Eventually, the Saints would catch up, tying the game early in the second quarter. It looked bad for Minnesota as they trailed 28-21 in the fourth quarter. But Peterson tied the game with a touchdown to force overtime. After losing the coin toss, the Vikes allowed Drew Brees to march down the field to set up the game-winning field goal for New Orleans. This game would permanently change the overtime rules and alter the trajectory of how it was played going forward.

5. 1974 Vikings

The '70s were a special time for the Purple and Gold. While they never won the Super Bowl, they came agonizingly close several times. This was another classic example. Significantly, Minnesota won the NFC Central with a 10-4-1 record. The Vikes destroyed the St. Louis Cardinals 30-14 in the NFC Divisional Round. Next, they edged out the Rams 14-10 in the NFC Title Game.

This set the stage for Super Bowl IX against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, Tarkenton had the worst game of his career, going 11 for 26 with 102 yards and three interceptions. Tarkenton also finished with a horrible passer rating of 14.1 in a 16-6 loss to the Steelers.

4. 1973 Vikings

The year before was not that much better, and it was another example of how close Minnesota came in the '70s. Ultimately, the Purple and Gold went 12-2, winning the NFC Central Division. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 27-20 in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, they stunned the Dallas Cowboys, beating them 27-10 in the NFC Title Game at Texas Stadium.

Super Bowl VIII started as poorly as it possibly could for Minnesota, as they trailed 17-0 at halftime. Unfortunately, there was no comeback, as this was another game where Tarkenton could not do much, going 18 for 28 with 182 yards and an interception. While he did rush for a touchdown, it was not enough.

3. 1975 Vikings

This squad went 12-2 and did not even make the Super Bowl. Yet, it's still higher on this list due to their dominating performance throughout the regular season and the unfortunate ending.

After going 12-2 to win the NFC Central, the Vikings looked poised to finally get their title. Tarkenton led the Vikings to a 10-0 start, and destiny seemed to be on their side. Sadly, they ran into a hot Cowboys team in the playoffs, and their season would end prematurely. The 17-14 loss to the Cowboys ended what could have been a fantastic season. Still, this is probably one of the greatest Vikings teams ever not to win a title.

2. 1969 Vikings

Most fans remember Tarkenton, but not many remember Joe Kapp. Amazingly, Kapp played well enough to lead the Vikes to a 12-2 record and an NFC Central division title. The Vikings started their journey with a 23-20 win over the Rams in the Western Conference Championship Game. Then, they defeated the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Championship.

This would ultimately prove to be the first of several Super Bowl losses for the Vikings. Unfortunately, they fell behind by 16 points, and it was too much to bounce back from in a 23-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV.

1. 1998 Vikings

Moss is one of the top 100 players of all time, and he could not even help the Vikings get over the hump. Despite being one of the greatest Viking teams ever, they also endured one of the most significant collapses in history.

The Vikings went 15-1, crushing the NFL, with their lone regular-season loss coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After destroying the Arizona Cardinals 41-21, the Vikings looked poised to make the Super Bowl. But they ran into the Atlanta Falcons, and things went downhill.

The Vikings led 27-17 in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. However, they allowed Atlanta to claw back for 10 straight points. The Vikings had a seven-point lead with 2:11 left, but Gary Anderson missed the field goal. Conversely, Morten Anderson tied the game for the Falcons, before winning it in overtime. This critical missed kick ruined what was one of the best Vikings teams in history.