Minnesota Vikings' defensive end Dallas Turner was recently involved in a scam that saw him lose $240,000. Reports indicate that police have identified two suspects during the investigation.

Turner, who is 22 years old, was scammed out of $240,000 by someone impersonating a representative at Chase Bank, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team and The Minnesota Star Tribune. Dallas Turner was told that his identity was being used in a branch in Arizona and that they needed money for it.

“Vikings DE Dallas Turner was scammed out of $240K after someone impersonating a Chase Bank rep told him his identity was being used at a branch in Arizona, per the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wired two $120K transfers to ‘secure' accounts — only later realizing it was a scam. Police have identified suspects and are moving toward charges.”

It's unclear if or when Turner will get his money back. Typically, after sending a wire, the money cannot be retrieved. Moving forward with charges is the likely way for the Vikings' defensive end to get that $240,000 back in his bank account.

While an unfortunate situation unfolded for Turner, he is currently preparing for his second season in the NFL. The Vikings selected Dallas Turner in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He flashed some potential in Minnesota, playing in 16 games as a rotational option off the bench. Turner ended his rookie year with 20 combined tackles (12 solo), three sacks, and one interception.

There is a chance he earns a bigger role in Year 2. However, the Vikings did add Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in free agency. Additionally, Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel are expected to return as starters at outside linebacker. Regardless, Dallas Turner should get his fair share of opportunities as he continues developing as a professional.

Vikings fans will have a chance to see Turner in action on August 9 when Minnesota takes on the Houston Texans in a preseason matchup. Depending on which players the coaching staff chooses to play, it could be an opportunity for Dallas Turner to prove he deserves a bigger role in the defensive line next season.