A deadly political shooting took the life of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and seriously wounded Sen. John Hoffman on Friday night. As they have previously done in similar situations, the Minnesota Vikings issued a stern but emotional statement in reaction to the tragic attack.

The Vikings offered their sincerest condolences to the Hortman family in their social media statement. The team acknowledged the work they have done with both Hortman and Hoffman during their tenures.

“As Minnesotans and a team that cares deeply about our state, we are shocked and saddened by the targeted overnight attacks that took the lives of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and seriously injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette,” the statement read. “Our prayers are with the Hortman family as they grieve this tragedy and with all government officials who are mourning the loss of a colleague and friend.”

Statement from the Minnesota Vikings on the senseless overnight attacks in our community.

Rep. Hortman's husband, Mark Hortman, also died in the shooting. Likewise, Sen. Hoffman's wife, Yvette, was also shot and wounded. The couples were both shot in their homes and lived roughly five miles apart, according to CBS News.

After acknowledging their shock and grief, the Vikings publicly denounced the political attack.

“These are senseless acts that have no place in our communities, our state or our society. We must all unequivocally condemn political violence, reject hateful division, and deliberately work toward mutual respect, compassion and unity.”

The Vikings just wrapped up mandatory minicamp, where they reported positive signs from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota will begin training camp on July 30.

Minnesota shooting details

The attacks occurred late Friday night by a single shooter, per CBS News. The suspect dressed himself to appear like a police officer to break into both homes. Vance Luther Boelter, a 57-year-old Minnesota resident, is the current suspect being pursued by investigators.

The investigation concluded that the shooting was politically motivated, with Gov. Tim Walz calling it an assassination. Police found a list of targets that included “more than 50 individuals” in the suspect's vehicle. They also discovered flyers supporting the anti-Donald Trump administration “No Kings” protest in the vehicle. However, Hortman and Hoffman both represented the Democratic Party.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, with Boelter still at large. Boelter is believed to have acted alone, but not much information has been made public.