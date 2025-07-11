JJ McCarthy and his fiancèe Katya Kuropas are gearing up for their bundle of joy!

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback's fiancée shared photos on Instagram of their magical baby shower on Tuesday (July 8). Kuropas was surrounded by her friends and family to celebrate her journey into motherhood.

Several photos from the baby shower showed her friends standing around the mom-to-be with big smiles. McCarthy also posed with his fiancée in several photos, along with more guests. The post also included snapshots of baby games as well as decorated teddy bears throughout the venue.

“My moms threw me the baby shower of my dreams so many friends & family members came and showered me with all the love, i feel so blessed!! this baby is already so spoiled,” Kuropas captioned the post.

The baby shower comes months after the couple announced they were welcoming a baby together. In a joint post in May, Kuropas and McCarthy shared photos of the quarterback cradling his fiancée's growing baby bump in a grassy field.

“The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier,” the caption read.

The couple followed up with a short video from the photoshoot of them sharing a kiss with the caption, “half of me + half of you.”

McCarthy and Kuropas announced their engagement back in January 2024 where they had a beach photoshoot with their dog. “Me, You & Marley Forever & Eve,” the caption read.

The couple met in high school back in Illinois and have been dating since 2018. In 2021, McCarthy committed to the University of Michigan. He won the national championship with the Wolverines in 2024 and weeks later the star quarterback entered the 2024 NFL Draft and thanked Kuropas for the support along the way.

“To my love Katya …. You are my soulmate, best friend, and my rock,” he shared in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. “I am so blessed to be your partner now and forever. I am so excited to continue our journey together.”

That same month, he proposed to Kuropas and in April, he was selected tenth overall by the Minnesota Vikings.