Despite his recovery from a knee injury, the Minnesota Vikings committed to quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2025 offseason over Sam Darnold. So far, they are pleased with that decision, believing the former top-10 pick will be ready to go by training camp.

McCarthy, who is still rehabbing the torn meniscus that kept him out of the entire 2024 season, looked better on the field each day of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Fowler added that Minnesota could not be more pleased with McCarthy's progression and has built a “three-year plan” around him.

“The Vikings feel that J.J. McCarthy in day nine of his offseason workouts was a lot stronger than day one,” Fowler said. “Coming off that knee issue, they knew he could start a little slowly, but they like the way he's throwing the ball. They feel very comfortable with where he's at going into training camp; they didn't sign [Aaron Rodgers] in lieu of McCarthy because they believe in their three-year plan… They believe they can win the Super Bowl in the next three years.”

The Vikings entered the 2025 offseason with a conundrum and were forced to decide between Darnold and McCarthy as their long-term quarterback. While nobody expected Darnold to blow up in 2024 the way he did, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ultimately opted to let the veteran walk, clearing the way for McCarthy.

After losing Kirk Cousins, the Vikings traded up for McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. The torn meniscus derailed his rookie campaign, but Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell have gushed over his potential throughout the offseason.

Vikings, J.J. McCarthy prepare for rejuvenated 2025 season

The Vikings traded for Sam Howell on draft night, but 2025 will be the Year of J.J. McCarthy. However, Minnesota endured several other changes in the offseason to boast an improved roster in the fall.

McCarthy will work behind a revamped offensive line that includes the recent additions of Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Donovan Jackson. After allowing 49 sacks in 2024, Minnesota's offensive line should be much improved in 2025.

The Vikings' offense also added Jordan Mason, Tai Felton and Rondale Moore. The signings provide depth to an already elite skill group led by Pro Bowlers Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones. Everything Adofo-Mensah did in the offseason was meant to build around McCarthy and give him the best possible situation to debut in.