Despite his recovery from a knee injury, the Minnesota Vikings committed to quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2025 offseason over Sam Darnold. So far, they are pleased with that decision, believing the former top-10 pick will be ready to go by training camp.

McCarthy, who is still rehabbing the torn meniscus that kept him out of the entire 2024 season, looked better on the field each day of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Fowler added that Minnesota could not be more pleased with McCarthy's progression and has built a “three-year plan” around him.

“The Vikings feel that J.J. McCarthy in day nine of his offseason workouts was a lot stronger than day one,” Fowler said. “Coming off that knee issue, they knew he could start a little slowly, but they like the way he's throwing the ball. They feel very comfortable with where he's at going into training camp; they didn't sign [Aaron Rodgers] in lieu of McCarthy because they believe in their three-year plan… They believe they can win the Super Bowl in the next three years.”

The Vikings entered the 2025 offseason with a conundrum and were forced to decide between Darnold and McCarthy as their long-term quarterback. While nobody expected Darnold to blow up in 2024 the way he did, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ultimately opted to let the veteran walk, clearing the way for McCarthy.

After losing Kirk Cousins, the Vikings traded up for McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. The torn meniscus derailed his rookie campaign, but Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell have gushed over his potential throughout the offseason.

Article Continues Below
More Minnesota Vikings News
vikings, vikings sleepers, minnesota vikings
3 Minnesota Vikings underrated sleepers who could break out in 2025 NFL seasonGarrett Kerman ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Key protector for Vikings’ JJ McCarthy takes big step in return from 2024 season-ending injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
image thumbnail
Vikings give $23.25 million contract extension to J.J. McCarthy weaponOwen Crisafulli ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (24) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Justin Jefferson’s important message to Vikings QB J.J. McCarthySteve Silverman ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings QB JJ McCarthy reveals biggest goal for debut seasonBenedetto Vitale ·
vikings, donovan jackson
Rising Minnesota Vikings rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsGarrett Kerman ·

Vikings, J.J. McCarthy prepare for rejuvenated 2025 season

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Vikings traded for Sam Howell on draft night, but 2025 will be the Year of J.J. McCarthy. However, Minnesota endured several other changes in the offseason to boast an improved roster in the fall.

McCarthy will work behind a revamped offensive line that includes the recent additions of Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and Donovan Jackson. After allowing 49 sacks in 2024, Minnesota's offensive line should be much improved in 2025.

The Vikings' offense also added Jordan Mason, Tai Felton and Rondale Moore. The signings provide depth to an already elite skill group led by Pro Bowlers Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones. Everything Adofo-Mensah did in the offseason was meant to build around McCarthy and give him the best possible situation to debut in.