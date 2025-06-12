As the Minnesota Vikings prepare for the 2025 NFL season, all eyes are on established stars like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, and Brian O’Neill. But beneath the marquee names, there’s a group of under-the-radar talents ready to step into the spotlight. These hidden gems, Dallas Turner, Theo Jackson, and Ivan Pace Jr., could be the difference-makers who elevate the Vikings from a playoff contender to a legitimate Super Bowl threat. Here’s a closer look at each sleeper and why their emergence is critical to Minnesota’s success this year.

Dallas Turner is the Breakout Edge Rusher-in-Waiting

Dallas Turner enters his second NFL season with sky-high expectations, but he remains a sleeper to the casual fan. Drafted in the first round in 2024, Turner’s rookie campaign was modest by the numbers, just three sacks and 12 pressures, but context is key. He was buried on the depth chart behind established veterans, finishing fourth on the team in pass-rush snaps. With Patrick Jones II now in Carolina, Turner is primed for a significant increase in playing time.

NFL analysts and Vikings insiders are bullish on Turner’s Year 2 prospects. Marc Ross of NFL.com has already included Turner on his list of second-year players poised for breakout seasons, pointing to the Vikings’ offseason moves, adding veteran defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, as a catalyst for Turner’s potential leap. These interior additions should command double teams, freeing up Turner to wreak havoc off the edge.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has publicly predicted a “huge jump” for Turner, and the coaching staff has emphasized the need to get him on the field more often. Turner’s blend of speed, bend, and relentless motor makes him a nightmare for opposing tackles, and with more snaps, he could easily double or even triple his rookie sack total. If Turner can translate his physical tools into consistent production, he’ll be a household name by season’s end and a cornerstone of Minnesota’s defense for years to come.

Theo Jackson is the Versatile Defensive Weapon The Vikings Need

While Theo Jackson may not be a name that rolls off the tongue for most NFL fans, his versatility and instincts make him a valuable asset in Minnesota’s secondary. Jackson, a former sixth-round pick, has quietly carved out a niche as a hybrid safety/nickel defender, capable of covering slot receivers, blitzing off the edge, and supporting against the run.

Article Continues Below

What makes Jackson such an intriguing sleeper is his fit in Brian Flores’ aggressive, multiple-look defense. Flores loves to deploy defensive backs in creative ways, and Jackson’s ability to wear multiple hats gives him a unique advantage. Over the past two seasons, Jackson has flashed playmaking ability in limited snaps, and with veteran safety Harrison Smith nearing the twilight of his career, there’s a clear path for Jackson to earn more playing time.

The Vikings’ depth in the secondary is solid, but injuries and attrition are inevitable over a 17-game season. Jackson’s emergence as a reliable, high-upside contributor would provide the coaching staff with valuable flexibility and insurance. If he can continue to hone his coverage skills and capitalize on increased opportunities, Jackson could become a key piece of Minnesota’s defensive puzzle and a fan favorite in the process.

Ivan Pace Jr. is the Undersized Linebacker with Oversized Impact

Ivan Pace Jr. is the kind of player who defies conventional wisdom. Undersized by NFL linebacker standards, Pace makes up for his lack of ideal height and length with elite instincts, toughness, and playmaking ability. After going undrafted in 2023, Pace quickly proved he belonged in the NFL, earning a spot on the Vikings’ roster and making an immediate impact on special teams and in sub-packages.

Pace’s rookie season was a revelation, as he consistently found himself around the football and made big plays when called upon. His quickness and football IQ allow him to diagnose plays and explode to the ball, making him a nightmare for opposing offenses in the run game. While he may never be a traditional every-down linebacker, Pace’s ability to excel in passing situations and as a blitzer gives him a unique role in Flores’ defense.

With the Vikings’ linebacker room in flux—veterans like Jordan Hicks and Brian Asamoah providing stability but also aging, Pace has a golden opportunity to carve out a larger role in 2025. If he can continue to develop his coverage skills and prove he can hold up against the run, Pace could become a staple in Minnesota’s defense and one of the most underrated playmakers in the league.

If these three sleepers can take the next step in their development, the Vikings’ depth will be one of their biggest assets, and a major storyline, throughout the 2025 NFL season. Their growth could be the difference between a good Vikings team and a true contender, and fans should keep a close eye on their progress as the season unfolds.