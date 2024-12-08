The Minnesota Vikings remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL as they won their sixth game in a row and defeated the Atlanta Falcons 42-21. The game marked the return of Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins had been the quarterback for the Vikings (11-2) for six seasons before they let him leave through free agency in the offseason.

The two teams were tied at 21-21 through three quarters, but the Vikings took advantage of a dominant fourth quarter to score three touchdowns and pull away in the game. Current Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was sensational as he completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards with five TD passes and no interceptions. Darnold threw three TD passes to second-year wideout Jordan Addison and two more to Justin Jefferson.

Cousins had a more difficult afternoon, especially in comparison to Darnold. Cousins completed 23 of 37 passes for 344 yards, but he did not have a TD pass and he threw two interceptions.

Cousins still highly thought of by his former team

Cousins was one of the most beloved Vikings during his tenure with the team. His last two seasons came with head coach Kevin O'Connell at the help, and the Vikings coach told Cousins how much he meant to him and the Vikings when they met after the game.

“I just told him I'm so thankful for our time.” O'Connell said, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “Coaching him as a position coach, then obviously as the head coach when I got here, coming up on three years ago. I love him as a person. I think he's a great human being, great father and a great person.”

O'Connell went on to say that Cousins had been successful with the Falcons and that he would have more success as the season progressed.

However, the Falcons had been a first-place team in the NFC South, but that is no longer the case since they have lost four games in a row. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved into the top spot after their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and they have a one-game lead over the Falcons.

Cousins has struggled quite a bit during the losing streak. He has not thrown a TD pass during the losing streak while tossing eight interceptions.

The Vikings offense had its best game of the season. Addison caught 8 passes for 133 yards and his 3 TDs, while Jefferson caught all 7 of his targets for 132 yards and his pair of TDs

Running back Aaron Jones, who has been troubled by 4 fumbles in his previous three games, rebounded with 13 carries for 73 yards and a 15-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.