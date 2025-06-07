JJ McCarthy is expected to be the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2025-26 season, making his debut as the starter after being the club's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite nursing an injury all last season, expectations are high for McCarthy to lead Minnesota to a possible playoff appearance next season.

With OTAs underway, the 22-year-old quarterback is still figuring out the quarterback position at the pro level. Going into the second year of his career and being the Vikings' starter, McCarthy was asked what his biggest goal is. The former Michigan Wolverine admitted that his goal is to simply “go to war” with his teammates. He felt that he missed out on the opportunity to play during his rookie year, and he looks forward to playing on Sundays.

“My biggest goal is to just go to war with my brothers,” JJ McCarthy said. “Have an opportunity to go out there and shed some blood with them. Really hurt last year, not doing that. So, yeah, that's what I'm looking forward to.”

J.J. McCarthy talks about his biggest goal heading into this season

The Vikings picked JJ McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many believed that he needed a year to sit and learn, but there were rumblings that he could be the starter right away. However, he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason that forced him out for the entire season.

Sam Darnold stepped up and had a career year in Minnesota in McCarthy's absence. With Darnold out of the picture and now playing for the Seattle Seahawks, it's now time for McCarthy to prove his worth to head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings.

The last time JJ McCarthy took the field was in the 2023-24 season when he played under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. He proved to be an accurate passer, helping lead the Wolverines to a national championship. McCarthy ended his final collegiate year with 2,991 passing yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Big Ten with a 72.3% completion percentage.