The Minnesota Vikings welcomed the Atlanta Falcons into their building and won 42-21 in Week 14. It marked the 11th win of Minnesota's season with Sam Darnold at the helm. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins threw two more interceptions in Atlanta's fourth straight loss. In a measuring stick game for this offseason's moves, Darnold and the Vikings came out on top.

Kirk Cousins got a massive contract to play for the Falcons after six seasons with the Vikings. Just a few weeks later, Atlanta drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix eighth overall, creating a QB controversy. It is games like this one that have fans and analysts clamoring for Penix to start at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are rolling toward a playoff berth in Sam Darnold's first, and likely only, season as the starter. They drafted JJ McCarthy out of Michigan just a few picks after Penix but he suffered a season-ending injury in preseason. That trusted Darnold into action and he has been nearly perfect. His five-touchdown performance has fans hoping for a deep postseason run.

Questions are swirling around the quarterback situation in Atlanta, especially considering the NFC South standings. The Buccaneers won on Sunday, regaining the lead by just one game. With the tiebreaker over Tampa, the Falcons still have a chance to win the South. But their loss to the Vikings won't help.

Vikings continue to roll with Sam Darnold

The focus in Minnesota is on this season, as they have a chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl in February. But looking ahead, the Vikings will have a big decision to make at quarterback. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that they were not looking to extend Darnold despite his great season. And then he went out and had the best game of his career.

Even with Darnold's great season, McCarthy is the future of the Vikings. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell hand-selected McCarthy to replace Cousins after a great college career and used a premium pick to select him. One great year from a long-time backup should not disturb that plan.

What the Vikings saw today, however, was that they moved on from Cousins at the right time. He was great before tearing his Achilles last season but has looked slow with the Falcons. Their four straight losses have made a division race where there never should have been one. Even though they have a tough decision at quarterback upcoming, the Vikings can rest assured they made the right one last year.