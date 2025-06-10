The Minnesota Vikings have been busy this offseason, and even with mandatory minicamp getting underway on June 10, they are still making moves to build up their roster. On Tuesday, that saw them sign one of J.J. McCarthy's weapons on offense, tight end Josh Oliver, to a long-term contract extension that will keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Oliver latched on with the Vikings in 2023, and he has established himself as the second tight end on offense behind T.J. Hockenson. While he doesn't post gaudy numbers, Oliver is a strong blocker who can haul in the ball when it is thrown his way. After a solid 2024 campaign, Minnesota rewarded Oliver with a three-year, $23.25 million contract extension.

“Vikings signed TE Josh Oliver to a three-year extension for $23.25 million with a max value of $27.5 million, including 11.9M in new guarantees and $19.9M in total guarantees, per Andrew Kessler of Athletes First,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

J.J. McCarthy will love Vikings latest Josh Oliver move

In an offense that features guys like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Hockenson, Oliver is not the biggest weapon McCarthy will have at his disposal. It all adds up, though, and Oliver found a way to make an impact for Minnesota last season, as he caught 22 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns over 15 games, while also holding up well as a blocker in both the run and pass game.

By locking up Oliver, the Vikings are committing to him with hopes that he will remain an underrated contributor on offense. McCarthy will need all the help he can get under center as he prepares to take over as the team's starting quarterback, and while it may not seem like much, extending Oliver could end up being a sneaky good move by Minnesota's front office.